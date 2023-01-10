ATP World Tour Adelaide International 2 Results

Tuesday At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre Adelaide, Australia Purse: $642,735 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Tommy Paul (8), United States, def. Christopher O'Connell, Australia, 6-4, 7-5.

John Millman, Australia, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Robin Haase, Netherlands, def. Benjamin Bonzi, France, 3-6, 7-6 (8), 7-6 (3).

Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, def. Arthur Rinderknech, France, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, def. Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-4.

Mikael Ymer, Sweden, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Jason Kubler, Australia, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Argentina, 7-6 (2), 7-5.

Men's Doubles

Round of 32

Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Ben McLachlan, Japan, def. Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Nicolas Barrientos, Colombia, 6-2, 6-4.

Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-4, 6-1.

Luke Saville and Jeremy Beale, Australia, def. Julian Cash and Henry Patten, Britain, 3-6, 6-3, 10-5.

Nicolas Mahut, France, and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Nikola Cacic, Serbia, 6-2, 6-2.

Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, and Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, def. Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, 6-3, 7-6 (4).