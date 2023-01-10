Taiwan's Next Apple News former journalist says company 'in a mess'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A former employee of Taiwan’s Next Apple News Network shared his story Tuesday (Jan. 10) of the sudden termination of his employment just before the Lunar New Year holiday.

Next Apple News Network let go of 50 employees on Tuesday without advanced notice. Taiwan News interviewed one of the laid-off employees, surnamed Chang, who received the bad news this afternoon.

Chang said Singaporean entrepreneur Joseph Phua (潘杰賢) took over Apple Daily and changed its name to Next Apple News Network last September. Rather than turning profits, the news agency lost NT$100 million in four months.

Chang said that he went to work as usual this morning and later his supervisor informed him to be mindful of an important email from the company. “I did not know it was going to be a layoff letter. I was so shocked when I received the notification.”

According to the letter, the company asked the employees to choose between leaving the company, being reassigned, or being laid off. Only the 50 positions of those who agree to leave voluntarily will receive the highest possible severance pay.

The change left the 26-year-old former journalist speechless. He said he went back to the office to sign the voluntary leave agreement in the afternoon, but at the time of publishing, he had not heard back from his employer, while most of his laid-off colleagues had received notification.

“The company is in a mess now,” Chang said.