Biobanks Market Is Poised To Value Over USD 13.44 Mn By 2027 | CAGR 11.3%

The global biobanking market is estimated to reach USD 13.44 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during the period. Factors such as increasing investments in biobanking research activities, rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, and technological advancements are expected to drive the growth of this market. In addition, government initiatives to promote medical research are contributing to the growth of the global biobanking market.

In terms of region, North America accounted for the largest share in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period due to robust healthcare infrastructure in place along with well-established biobank networks within this region. Europe is projected to experience healthy growth over the forecast period owing to high healthcare expenditure and favorable reimbursement policies for medical services in this region.

Regional landscape outlook: –

An exhaustive evaluation of regional markets, North America was the largest region in the Biobanks market. Expert researchers are of the viewpoint that North America is slated to dominate the global market landscape in the forthcoming years. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the Biobanks market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Competitive framework summary:

In a competitive analysis, you define your “competition” as any other entity that competes with you in your market, whether you’re selling a widget or a piece of real estate. With competitive analysis research, you can find out things like:

– Who are your competitors?

– What they’ve done in the past?

– What’s working well for them? and Their weaknesses.

– How they’re positioned in the market?

– How do they market themselves?

– What they’re doing that you’re not?

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Type

Equipment

Consumable

Application

Virtual Biobanks

Tissue Biobanks

Population Biobanks

Key Market Players included in the report:

Beckman Coulter

Thermo Fisher

Panasonic

Sigma-Aldrich

SOL Group

Promega

BD

Brooks Life Science

QIAGEN

Tecan Group

Lifeline Scientific

So-Low

LVL Technologies

DNA Genotek

Micronic

Askion

Biolife Solutions

Cryo Bio System

BioRep

Regional Insights

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

– The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

