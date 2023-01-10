Former Rangers pitcher Arihara signs with Softbank Hawks

TOKYO (AP) — The Fukuoka Softbank Hawks have signed pitcher Kohei Arihara, who played last season for the Texas Rangers.

The team did not disclose contract terms on Tuesday.

“I am honored to be given a chance to play for this team,” Arihara said in a quote posted on the team's website. “I'll do my best to contribute to a championship.”

Arihara pitched for the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters before playing in the United States for two seasons in Texas. His career has been hampered by surgery on his right shoulder. He had a 3-7 record during his MLB career.

The Orix Buffaloes said there has been no announcement on Marwin Gonzalez signing with the team. Gonzalez played last season with the Yankees and his signing has been widely reported in Japan, citing sources in the United States.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports