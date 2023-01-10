Liposuction Surgery Devices Market Size Is Projected To Surpass USD 2,368 million | 12.0% CAGR

The global liposuction devices market was valued at USD 2,368 million in 2021. It is projected to grow at a 12.0% CAGR, between 2023 and 2032.

The increasing prevalence of obesity and rising aesthetic awareness among people are some of the main drivers for this growth. Technological advancements in liposuction surgery devices are also contributing to the growth, as new equipment has been developed to reduce surgical risks and improve patient safety. Additionally, initiatives taken by governments around the world to raise awareness about obesity and its related diseases has led to an increase in demand for liposuction surgeries, thus driving market growth.

Furthermore, rising investments from both public and private players on healthcare infrastructure globally is likely to create lucrative opportunities for industry participants in the upcoming years.

Proceeding further, This report provides a detailed and analytical look at the various companies that are working to achieve a high market share in the global Liposuction Surgery Devices market and also implements a balanced mix of primary and secondary research methodologies for analysis. In order to give a detailed and comprehensive view of this market, factors such as supply chain, downstream buyers, or sourcing strategy have all been evaluated. Buyers will also be exposed to the market positioning study with factors like target client and brand strategy as well as price strategy.

Regional landscape outlook: –

An exhaustive evaluation of regional markets, North America was the largest region in the Liposuction Surgery Devices market. Expert researchers are of the viewpoint that North America is slated to dominate the global market landscape in the forthcoming years. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the Liposuction Surgery Devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key manufacturers

Alma Lasers

Solta Medical

InMode

Apyx Medical Corporation

Genesis Biosystems, Inc.

Cynosure Inc.

MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC

Sciton Inc.

Other Key Players

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

By Product Type

Stand-alone Liposuction Surgery Devices

Portable Liposuction Surgery Devices

By Technology

Tumescent Liposuction

Ultrasound-assisted Liposuction (UAL)

Laser-assisted Liposuction (LAL)

Power-assisted Liposuction (PAL)

BodyJet or Water Assisted Liposuction (WAL)

Jplasma

Others Suction-Assisted Liposuction Twin Cannula-Assisted Liposuction RF-Assisted Liposuction



Regional Insights

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

– The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Access the full study findings here: https://the-market.us/report/liposuction-surgery-devices-market/

