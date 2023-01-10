Poultry Vaccines Market [Latest] | To Power And Cross USD 1,825 million, 6.6% CAGR

Updated on Jan. 2023 – Global Market Overview

The global poultry vaccines market is experiencing strong growth, driven by the increasing demand for quality poultry products from consumers around the world. The growing awareness of animal welfare and food safety has encouraged producers to adopt a range of protective measures against diseases affecting poultry stocks. This has resulted in a rise in the demand for various types of vaccines, such as live vaccines, killed vaccines, recombinant vaccines and others.

The global poultry vaccines market was valued at USD 1,825 million in 2021. The market is forecast to grow at a 6.6% CAGR between 2023-2032.

The rising population across the world has increased the overall demand for protein-rich food products like eggs and chicken meat. As a result, more countries are investing heavily in developing efficient production systems that prioritize health management and preventive care. This includes investment in vaccinations to reduce mortality rates among chicks and enhance productivity levels on farms. In addition, new regulatory frameworks have been introduced with regards to animal husbandry practices that encourage vaccination programs among farmers.

Regional landscape outlook: –

An exhaustive evaluation of regional markets, North America was the largest region in the Poultry Vaccines market. Expert researchers are of the viewpoint that North America is slated to dominate the global market landscape in the forthcoming years. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the Poultry Vaccines market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Competitive framework summary:

In a competitive analysis, you define your “competition” as any other entity that competes with you in your market, whether you’re selling a widget or a piece of real estate. With competitive analysis research, you can find out things like:

– Who are your competitors?

– What they’ve done in the past?

– What’s working well for them? and Their weaknesses.

– How they’re positioned in the market?

– How do they market themselves?

– What they’re doing that you’re not?

Key manufacturers

Ceva

Zoetis

Elanco

Intervet Inc.

Hester Biosciences Limited

Vaxxinova International BV

Venkys India

Calier

Other Key Players

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

By Product

Attenuated Live Vaccines

Subunit Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

DNA Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

By Disease Type

Infectious Bursal Diseases

Egg Drop Syndrome

Infectious Bronchitis

Adenovirus

Duck Viral Enteritis

Infectious Laryngotracheitis

Others

By Application

Layer

Breeder

Broiler

Regional Insights

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

– The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

