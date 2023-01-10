Data Annotation Tools Market Size, Share Segmentation, Statistics, Top Manufacturers, Regional Analysis, and Forecast 2022-2030

Astute Analytica’s recent research report includes a thorough analysis of the top participants in the worldwide Data Annotation Tools Market, including their corporate identities and business strategies. This enables the report’s purchaser to get a thorough picture of the competitive landscape and develop market strategies accordingly.
The global Data Annotation Tools Market is estimated to witness a major jump in revenue from US$ 1,186.9 Mn in 2021 to US$ 13,287.9 Mn by 2030. The market is registering a CAGR of 30.9% over the projection period 2022-2030.
The research thoroughly analyzes pricing, gross revenue (Mn), entry-level storage specs, and company profiles in a separate section with the top major players.
Leading Competitors
The key players in the Global Data Annotation Tools Market are Annotate.com, Appen Limited, Cloud Factory Limited, CloudApp, Google LLC, Labelbox, Inc., Deep Systems, LightTag, Lionbridge Technologies Inc., Cogito Tech LLC, and Lotus Quality Assurance among others. Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions in order to have a grip on emerging markets. Furthermore, leading companies are expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies.
The Data Annotation Tools Market size section provides market revenue, taking into account both the market’s historical growth and future projections. The report also includes a variety of company profiles that are creating waves in their respective industries or have the potential to do so. Their profiles include the players’ market sizes, significant product launches, strategies, and other information. The report details the overall market sales produced over time by a specific company. By factoring in product sales over a period and dividing them by the industry’s total sales over the same period, experts in the field determine to share. The research examines the size of the global market now and its growth rates over five years. It also includes many kinds of segmentation, including geographic segmentation (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc.). Detailed market segment information aids in performance monitoring and crucial decision-making for expansion and profitability.
Segmentation Analysis
By Data Type Segment of the Global Data Annotation Tools Market is Sub-Segmented into:
- Text
- Sentiment
- Text Classification
- Entity
- Image
- Boundary Boxes
- Line Annotation
- Image Transcription
- Video
- Semantic
- Polygon
- Key point
- Audio
- Voice Activity Detection (VAD)
- Speaker Identification
- Automated Speech Recognition
By Technology Segment of the Global Data Annotation Tools Market is Sub-Segmented into:
- Supervised
- Semi-Supervised
- Automatic
By Device Type Segment of the Global Data Annotation Tools Market is Sub-Segmented into:
- Mac OS
- Windows
- Linux
- Others
By End Users Segment of the Global Data Annotation Tools Market is Sub-Segmented into:
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Transportation and logistics
- BFSI
- Telecommunication and IT
- Others
By Region Type Segment of the Global Data Annotation Tools Market is Sub-Segmented into:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
