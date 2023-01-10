Pharma and Biotech CRM Software Market Size, Share, Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis by 2030

Astute Analytica’s recent research report includes a thorough analysis of the top participants in the worldwide Pharma and Biotech CRM Software Market, including their corporate identities and business strategies. This enables the report’s purchaser to get a thorough picture of the competitive landscape and develop market strategies accordingly.

Global Pharma & Biotech CRM Software Market is estimated to witness a major jump in revenue from US$ 4,528.4 Mn in 2021 to US$ 10,830.2 Mn by 2027. The global marketplace is registering a CAGR of 15.2% over the projection period 2022-2027.

Leading Competitors

The key players in the Global Pharma & Biotech CRM Software Market are Oracle Corporation, Veeva Systems, QuintilesIMS, Salesforce, Aurea, Infonis International, Interactive Medica, Media-Soft Inc, and Synergistix among others. Through extensive research, it is found that big players have adopted various competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions in order to have a grip on the emerging markets. Furthermore, leading companies are expanding their geographical boundaries by acquiring small brands and domestic companies.

Segmentation Analysis

Following are the different segments of the Global Pharma & Biotech CRM Software Market:

By Deployment Segment of the Global Pharma & Biotech CRM Software Market is Sub-Segmented into:

On-Premise

Cloud-Based (SaaS)

By Enterprise Size Segment of the Global Pharma & Biotech CRM Software Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise

By Industry Segment of the Global Pharma & Biotech CRM Software Market is Sub-Segmented into:

Pharmaceuticals

Biotech

By Technology Segment of the Global Pharma & Biotech CRM Software Market is Sub-Segmented into:

AI CRM

Conventional CRM

By Region Type Segment of the Global Pharma & Biotech CRM Software Market is Sub- Segmented into:

Americas North America The U.S. Canada Mexico South America Brazil Rest of South America

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

