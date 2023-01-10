Photo of the Day: Taiwan temple dragon sports new 'punk hairdo'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A decorative dragon on top of a temple in western Taiwan has gained attention for its new "hairstyle" which is the result of a large magpie nest that has been constructed on its head.

On Sunday (Jan. 8) a member of the Facebook Group Streets Observation Academy posted a photo showing a dragon on the roof of the Miaoli City Wugu Temple (苗栗市五穀宮) appearing to have something unusual protruding from its head. Members of the Facebook group wrote that it looked like a "punk style" or that "it's almost Lunar New Year, time to change hairstyle."

The next day, Hu Yun-pao (胡運寶), the vice chairman of the Wugu Temple was cited by CNA as saying that magpies build their nests on the structure's roof almost every year, and this year they just happened to build one on the dragon's head. Hu said that the nests are a good omen, and therefore the nest on the dragon's head will not be removed.



(Facebook, Streets Observation Academy photo)

He added that he specially offered incense to Shennong (神農大帝) to report that the magpies had built a nest on the dragon's head, which symbolizes the power of the gods and a period of prosperity. He expressed the hope that Shennong will continue to bless the place.

Huang Shu-ting (黃蜀婷), director of Birds Taiwan, told the news agency that, Taiwanese generally regard magpies as auspicious birds, and as the Lunar New Year approaches, it is thought that their building of nests brings joy and good luck in the coming year. Huang suggested that the magpies chose the Wugu Temple, which is located in the suburbs of Miaoli City because the surrounding environment is relatively open with no big trees in which to build their nests, and perhaps the area is relatively safe for the birds.

Huang said that the area has fewer disturbances, farmlands nearby, and ample food sources for brooding. It is for these reasons that she believes the magpies return to build their nests at the temple year after year.



(Facebook, Streets Observation Academy photo)