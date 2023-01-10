Taiwanese drunk driver gets his restaurant's alcohol confiscated

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The owner of a Japanese restaurant in Beitou was in for a surprise on Jan. 6 as he was questioned about unpaid drunk driving citations stemming from 2014 and 2016, per China Times.

The 57-year-old individual, surnamed Pan (潘), was shocked to see members of the Shilin Branch, Administrative Enforcement Agency, open his cash register to confiscate NT$11,530 in cash, 2 bottles of Singleton scotch, 2 cartons of Ozeki sake, and approximately 40 bottles of Taiwan Beer.

Liquor bottles already purchased by customers and marked with their names were allowed to remain on a shelf behind the counter.

Both the confiscated cash from the register and bottles of alcohol were deducted from his ballooning debts, which had reached NT$210,000, including fines for late payment.

In the perpetrator’s defense, his fines were not for being over the alcohol limit and operating a vehicle, but for refusing to take a breathalyzer, which automatically incurred a NT$90,000 fine at the time of his infraction. Currently, the fine for refusing field sobriety tests has doubled to NT$180,000 with the possibility of vehicle impoundment.

The restaurant owner also had the indignity of having the entire affair filmed and later rebroadcast on the internet.

Prior to the unannounced visit, the Shilin Branch of the Administrative Enforcement Agency had investigated and seized bank deposits held by Mr. Pan. Unfortunately, each of these accounts had only a few hundred or a few thousand NT$ and could not cover the accumulated fines.

Furthermore, after his beer and liquor were confiscated, Pan was warned that the confiscated alcohol would be sold by a certain date and deducted from his debt.

The Shilin Branch of Administrative Enforcement Agency reminds the public that it will strictly enforce and collect fines owed for drunk driving. There are no grace periods or holidays as perpetrators face the threat of having their property confiscated or prevented from leaving the country.

It also reminds everyone not to drink and drive over the holiday season, lest one find themselves in a similar "high and dry" situation like Mr. Pan.