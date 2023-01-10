62-room Taiwan hotel fully booked for Lunar New Year and 228 holidays in 1 minute

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The newly inaugurated Fushoushan Farm Guesthouse (福壽山農場國民賓館) was fully booked for the Lunar New Year and 228 Peace Memorial Day holidays in just one minute after it became available for booking at 8 a.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 10).

The 62-room Fushoushan Farm Guesthouse, which has magnificent views of the surrounding high mountains, is located beside the Apple King tree, a famous attraction on the farm, CNA reported. The construction of the hotel cost NT$310 million (US$10.23 million) and took over two years to complete.

The hotel was inaugurated on Monday, and booking for January through April became available from 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

The whole building is equipped with heating and air conditioning, according to the farm’s website. “The room furnishings are made of wood grain furniture to present a warm and comfortable feeling,” the web page said. “The bathroom adopts dry and wet separation, and uses TOTO hand-free toilets, oversized mirror washstands, and bathroom heaters.”

Fushoushan Farm deputy director Wang Jen-chu (王仁助) said that after the booking became available, the online booking system crashed at one point due to too many people scrambling to book rooms, per CNA.

In April, when the wisteria and apple blossoms on the farm are in full bloom, the scenery is pleasant, he added, recommending that the public visit in April.