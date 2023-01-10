Taiwan’s Audrey Tang travels to Lithuania for digital diplomacy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳) embarked on a visit to Lithuania on Monday (Jan. 9) for a forum on digital freedom, her first overseas trip since she assumed office in August.

The minister will address the forum of Free Digital Democracy Dialogue (F3D) on Thursday (Jan. 12). She will share her perspective on Taiwan’s path to digital democracy and how the Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) pursues its vision of “Free the Future.”

The visit will also include meetings with Lithuanian government officials and lawmakers, according to MODA, with whom Tang will discuss topics spanning satellite technologies, digital services, open data, information security, and fintech.

The forum is jointly organized by the digital ministry, Vilnius University’s Institute of International Relations and Political Science, and the Go Forward Academy.

Taiwan will seek to engage with the Baltic state in areas from information to cybersecurity and legal affairs, said MODA. The exchange also reflects Taiwan’s resolve to defend democracy and peace with like-minded countries.

The visit comes when Taiwan is hosting a legislative delegation from Lithuania. Dovile Sakaliene, the vice chair of the Taiwan friendship group in parliament, said in a tweet that the visit is intended to send a message that the two countries are “allies, friends, and partners” amid intensifying global threats.