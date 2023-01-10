Dutch regulator grants Russian TV Rain broadcasting license

The Dutch Media Authority granted independent Russian television broadcaster TV Rain, or Dozhd in Russian, a five-year broadcasting permit after its license was canceled in Latvia, according to a statement on the regulator's website.

The permit, dated December 22, will "provide a commercial television broadcasting service as a commercial media institution," the regulator said.

It was not clear when the statement was published. According to Latvian-based website Meduza, the first reports of the news in the Dutch media appeared on Monday.

Latvian public broadcaster LSM noted that the license is expected to allow TV Rain to broadcast its content on cable networks in all EU countries, including Latvia.

Latvia revoked TV Rain's license

The liberal-leaning TV Rain, or Dozhd, shifted to broadcasting from Latvia and other countries in July, after being forced to shut its Moscow studio following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Latvia granted the license to TV Rain in June, but canceled it in early December after the company was branded a threat to national security. On December 8, the channel stopped broadcasting in Latvia.

TV Rain came under scrutiny by Latvian authorities for its coverage of the war in Ukraine, particularly in one instance in which a presenter appeared sympathetic to the plight of Russian troops and left the impression that aid needed to be collected for them.

The international media organizations, such as Reporters Without Borders (RSF), criticized revoking TV Rain's license. The station itself also dismissed the accusations as "unfair" and "absurd."

Reuters contributed to this report

Edited by: Amanda Rivkin