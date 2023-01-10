AI identifies last year's LNY top gifts in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Very soon the Lunar New Year holiday will be upon us, complete with large family meals which require a gift when paying home visits.

If you are at a loss for what to bring, a recent report conducted by the website Daily View gives insight into the most popular gifts from last year.

The list was compiled with the help of KEYPO, a big data analytics engine offered by a private company for a monthly subscription fee. Subscribers can use the service to track public sentiment across all major online media and social media sites (FB, IG).

For the period of one year, from Nov. 22, 2021, to Nov. 21, 2022, Keypo systematically observed tens of thousands of websites, including news channels, social platforms, discussion boards, and blogs, to analyze discussion related to the "Lunar New Year's Gift Box," and gives an account for the most talked about gifts of 2022.

Survey results did not refer to a specific online poll or questionnaire or other such materials.

1. Dried or candied fruit, nut gift boxes

2. Alcohol gift boxes

3. Cookie gift boxes

4. Seafood gift boxes

5. Western-pastry gift boxes

6. Nutritional product gift boxes

7. Crab and shrimp gift boxes

8. Roasted mullet roe gift boxes

9. Candy gift boxes

10. Chinese-style pastry gift boxes