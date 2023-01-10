GEODIS appoints a new Regional HR Director in newly expanded Asia-Pacific and Middle East Region

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 10 January 2023 - GEODIS is pleased to announce the appointment of June Koh as the new Human Resources Director for the newly created Asia Pacific and Middle East region.





June brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, having worked in the field of human resources for over twenty years. Prior to joining GEODIS, June held leadership positions at Heineken and Asia Pacific Breweries, where she developed and implemented successful HR strategies and initiatives that contributed to the growth and success of those organizations.



In their new role, June will be responsible for overseeing all HR functions in the Asia Pacific and Middle East region, including talent acquisition, workforce transformation through employee and organisational development and, in support of GEODIS' plans for growth. She will also work closely with the senior leadership to align HR strategies with the company's overall business goals, given its recent acquisitions and expansion through investments in contract logistics assets.



"We are thrilled to welcome June to the GEODIS team," said Onno C.P. Boots, Regional President and CEO, Asia Pacific and Middle East region". "Her proven track record of success in human resources, combined with her strong leadership skills, make her the perfect fit for this important role. We are confident that June will make a significant contribution to our organization as we have expanded our regional mandate to include the Middle East region, recognising the huge potential of growing trade flows between Asia Pacific and the key countries of Middle East, while we focus on building our people's capabilities and expand our footprint and capabilities to better serve our customers."



June holds a degree in Teaching English as a Second Language from Andrews University and is a Professional Certified Coach from International Coaching Federation.



Hashtag: #GEODIS



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GEODIS – www.geodis.com

GEODIS is a leading global logistics provider acknowledged for its expertise across all aspects of the supply chain. As a growth partner to its clients, GEODIS specializes in five lines of business: Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport. With a global network spanning nearly 170 countries and more than 44,000 employees, GEODIS is ranked no. 7 in its sector across the world. In 2021, GEODIS generated €10.9 billion in revenue.



