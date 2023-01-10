Wind Turbine Converter Market Size, Growth Insights, Target Audience, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean offers a thorough analysis of the Wind Turbine Converter Market, including assessments of business solutions, studies and advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, and breadth. Additionally, included in this study are the market’s significant accomplishments, studies and upgrades, new product introductions, a local boom, fierce competition against the norm, and local scale. The business report analysis and insights contain the boom in producer guidance sales, percentage, supply, opportunity, problems, and improvement restraints.

According to Report Ocean, global wind turbine converter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.53% (considered the impact of COVID19) over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2026. The Market report’s main goal is to impart industry knowledge and assist our clients in achieving organic growth in their specialized industries. For businesses and people interested in a certain industry or field, this research should be seen as a valuable source of information and guidance as it provides critical statistics on the global market status of the Market manufacturers. The primary accomplishment of this research is to provide strategic insight to businesses in this sector.

Global industries were impacted by the Russia-Ukraine War, which started in February 2022. There have been widespread announcements of strict travel restrictions over Ukrainian airspace. The market in 2022 has been damaged by the Russia-Ukraine War. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine raises defense spending and fortifies NATO nations’ armed forces. Due to Russia’s invasion, the majority of European nations have raised their defense budget. Germany earmarked USD 109 billion, which is more than the whole cost of the military in 2021, increasing its defense spending above 2% of GDP.

A wind turbine converter enables efficient conversion of the variable frequency output of an induction generator, driven by a variable speed wind turbine, to a fixed frequency appropriate for the grid or a load. The wind turbine converter market witnessed a decent surge in 2019 as compared to 2018s decline. The main reason behind the rise can be attributed to large number of projects coming online in 2019. The declining cost of the wind energy and increasing investments in the wind power sector are the key drivers for this market. However, substitution from the solar energy and gasfired power plants are expected to continue to restrain the market.

The wind turbine converter market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. The report offers a breakdown of market shares by product, including DoublyFed Converter, Full Converter. By application, the wind turbine converter market is classified into Onshore, Offshore. On the basis of region, the wind turbine converter industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, AsiaPacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa). Asia Pacific is the largest global wind turbine converter market in 2019 with 32,341 MW of installed capacity, followed by Europe and North America. As the worlds largest single wind turbine converter market, China added 26.12 GW of wind power generation capacity in 2019, boosting its total installations to 236 GW. The second largest single market was the US, with 9.1 GW of new onshore installations in 2019. The increase in annual capacity additions is largely being driven by the legislated phaseout of the PTC extension for wind power.

Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

ABB Ltd.

American Superconductor (AMSC)

Beijing Corona Science &Technology Co., Ltd.

Beijing Etechwin Electric Co., Ltd.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Enercon GmbH

General Electric Company

Ingeteam S.A.

NARI Technology Co., Ltd.

Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Hitech Control System Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Hopewind Electric Co., Ltd.

Siemens AG

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

Vertiv Group Corp.

Woodward, Inc.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Zhejiang HRV Electric Co., Ltd.

By Product:

DoublyFed Converter

Full Converter

By Application:

Onshore

Offshore

By region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

AsiaPacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Research Objective

To analyze and forecast the market size of global wind turbine converter market.

To classify and forecast global wind turbine converter market based on product, application, and region.

To identify drivers and challenges for global wind turbine converter market.

To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global wind turbine converter market.

To conduct pricing analysis for global wind turbine converter market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global wind turbine converter market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Key target audience are:

Manufacturers of wind turbine converter

Raw material suppliers

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Who are the Leading key gamers and what are their Key Business plans in the close to future?

What will be the market increase price and measurement in the coming year?

What are the principal key elements riding the market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the world Market?

Which are Trending elements influencing the market shares of the pinnacle areas throughout the globe?

What is the have an effect on of The Russia-Ukraine Crisis on the modern industry?

Who are the key gamers and what are their strategies in the international Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats confronted by using the carriers in the world Market?

What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key consequences of the 5 forces evaluation of the world industry?

