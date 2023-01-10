Taiwan reports 24,503 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (Jan. 10) announced 24,503 local COVID cases, a 0.59% decrease from the same day last week.

The CECC in a press release also confirmed 560 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 9,097,554. The 26 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 15,608.

Local cases

The local cases included 11,396 males, 13,092 females, and 15 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under five to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 26 deaths announced on Tuesday were 13 males and 13 females ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 24 had a history of chronic disease, and 16 had not received a third dose of the COVID vaccine.

Imported cases

The 560 imported cases included 319 males and 241 females, ranging in age from under five to their 80s.

COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 9,097,554 cases, of which 9,053,937 were local and 43,563 were imported. So far, 15,608 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 19 deaths reported among imported cases.