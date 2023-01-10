Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan reports 24,503 local COVID cases

Taiwan records 560 imported COVID cases, 26 deaths

  190
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/10 14:41
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (Jan. 10) announced 24,503 local COVID cases, a 0.59% decrease from the same day last week.

The CECC in a press release also confirmed 560 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 9,097,554. The 26 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 15,608.

Local cases

The local cases included 11,396 males, 13,092 females, and 15 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under five to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 26 deaths announced on Tuesday were 13 males and 13 females ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 24 had a history of chronic disease, and 16 had not received a third dose of the COVID vaccine.

Imported cases

The 560 imported cases included 319 males and 241 females, ranging in age from under five to their 80s.

COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 9,097,554 cases, of which 9,053,937 were local and 43,563 were imported. So far, 15,608 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 19 deaths reported among imported cases.
Covid cases
Covid infections
Taiwan Covid case count
Taiwan Covid deaths

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 1,500 imported cases from China over week
Taiwan reports 1,500 imported cases from China over week
2023/01/09 18:30
Taiwan adds 16,902 local COVID cases, up 2.3% from last week
Taiwan adds 16,902 local COVID cases, up 2.3% from last week
2023/01/09 14:44
Taiwan reports 23,080 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 23,080 local COVID cases
2023/01/08 14:29
Taiwan's total COVID cases surpass 9 million
Taiwan's total COVID cases surpass 9 million
2023/01/06 14:10
Taiwan local COVID cases rise by 13% to 31,514
Taiwan local COVID cases rise by 13% to 31,514
2023/01/05 14:18