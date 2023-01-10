Tuvalu parliament speaker reaffirms 'steadfast' support of Taiwan’s international participation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tuvalu Parliament Speaker Samuelu Penitala Teo pledged to continue supporting Taiwan’s international participation in a meeting with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Monday (Jan. 9)

“Today, I want to reaffirm Tuvalu will continue to be steadfast in support of Taiwan’s bid to become an observer in international organizations,” Teo said. He also promised to continue promoting inter-parliamentary cooperation “through discussions and exchange programs.”

He said Tuvalu will uphold the values of democracy, justice, and respect for human rights and that it will continue to partner with Taiwan.

He pointed out that Taiwan has provided the Pacific Island nation with assistance in mobile phone access, internet connection, human development, health, agriculture, and technology, and the number of Taiwan-funded projects has continued to increase. Tuvaluans are “pleased that this relationship continues to strengthen year after year,” Teo said.

The parliament speaker thanked Taiwan for its “outstanding achievements” in fighting the pandemic, which he said should be recognized. He added that Tuvalu received a lot of COVID assistance from Taiwan in the form of medical equipment and financial resources, which demonstrates Taiwan’s ability to address global challenges and help its allies in need.

“Therefore, Tuvalu will continue to support and advocate Taiwan’s importance as an observer in the U.N., UNCCC, WHO, and ICAO,” Teo said. He expressed hope that Taiwan will find more success in expanding its international participation in 2023.

Teo, who is leading a 12-member delegation in Taiwan, will meet with Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and will attend a banquet hosted by Vice Foreign Minister Alexander Yui (俞大㵢). He will also sign a joint statement on legislative cooperation between Tuvalu and Taiwan, which is aimed at deepening friendly bilateral ties, per the Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

This trip marks the second visit by a high-level Tuvaluan official after Prime Minister Kausea Natano visited Taiwan in September.