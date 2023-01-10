Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan's population shrank again in 2022, births drop to record-low

Population declined by 110,674 people last year, deaths outnumber births for 3rd year

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/10 12:12
(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's population shrank again last year due to record-low births and deaths surpassing births for the third year in a row.

On Tuesday (Jan. 10), the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) announced that the population in 2022 was 23,264,640, a decrease of 110,674 from 2021. The cumulative number of births from January to December 2022 was 138,986, a record low.

Taiwan first began experiencing a population decline in 2020 and the trend has continued to the present. While the number of births in 2022 was 138,986, the number of deaths was 207,230.

The total population count of 23,264,640 in 2022 represents a drop of 110,674 from the 23,375,314 recorded in 2021. In December 2022, there were only 12,178 births recorded, while there were 17,685 deaths reported, a difference of 5,507.

As for total births in 2022, the 138,986 registered is 14,834 fewer newborns than the 153,820 recorded in 2021.
population decline
births
deaths
deaths exceeding births
Taiwan's population
Taiwan birth rate
Taiwan death rate
Taiwan population
aging population

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan adds 16,902 local COVID cases, up 2.3% from last week
Taiwan adds 16,902 local COVID cases, up 2.3% from last week
2023/01/09 14:44
Taiwan reports 23,080 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 23,080 local COVID cases
2023/01/08 14:29
Taiwan local COVID cases decline by 6% to 24,132
Taiwan local COVID cases decline by 6% to 24,132
2023/01/07 14:19
Taiwan's total COVID cases surpass 9 million
Taiwan's total COVID cases surpass 9 million
2023/01/06 14:10
Taiwan local COVID cases rise by 13% to 31,514
Taiwan local COVID cases rise by 13% to 31,514
2023/01/05 14:18