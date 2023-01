WTA Adelaide International 2 Results

Tuesday At Memorial Drive Tennis Centre Adelaide, Australia Purse: $780,637 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Amanda Anisimova, United States, def. Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, 7-5, 6-3.

Zheng Qinwen, China, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, and Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, and Angelina Gabueva, Russia, 7-6 (5), 6-2.