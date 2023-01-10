Alexa
Taiwan TSMC employee wins NT$1 million in year-end raffle

Central Taiwan Science Park employee donates winnings to fire department

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/10 11:20
New Taiwan dollars. (Getty Images photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An employee of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) on Friday (Jan. 6) won the top year-end cash prize of NT$1 million (US$32,852), which was donated by the winner to a local fire department.

In recent years, TSMC has been holding its weiya (尾牙), year-end banquets, separately at individual factories. Previously, the TSMC plant in the Central Taiwan Science Park gave out hundreds of iPhones as part of its banquet raffle, while its facility in the Southern Taiwan Science Park has also reportedly given out iPhones as prizes.

This year, the firm held an online lottery as part of its banquet festivities on Friday. The winner received a phone call while on vacation at home notifying them that they won the top NT$1 million prize, reported UDN.

At first, the worker thought it was a prank phone call. However, upon realizing that the cash prize was real, the employee on Sunday (Jan. 8) decided to donate the winnings to the Daya Fire Department in Taichung City's Daya District.
