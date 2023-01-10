Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan tracks 11 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country

Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor PLA aircraft and vessels

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/10 11:04
FILE - In this undated file photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of Defense, a Chinese PLA J-16 fighter jet flies in an undisclosed location. The Chi...

FILE - In this undated file photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of Defense, a Chinese PLA J-16 fighter jet flies in an undisclosed location. The Chi...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense tracked 11 Chinese military aircraft and three naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Monday (Jan. 9) and 6 a.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 10).

Of the 11 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, seven were monitored in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), including three Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets that crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, according to the MND. An additional four Shenyang J-16 fighter planes either crossed the median line or were tracked in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and used land-based missiles to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 168 military aircraft and 33 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
Taiwan tracks 11 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
Flight paths of seven out of 11 PLA aircraft. (MND image)
Taiwan MND
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan Strait median line

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tracks 57 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 57 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
2023/01/09 10:37
16 Chinese military aircraft cross Taiwan Strait median line
16 Chinese military aircraft cross Taiwan Strait median line
2023/01/07 13:07
Taiwan tracks 17 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 17 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
2023/01/06 11:10
Taiwan tracks 12 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 12 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
2023/01/05 11:47
Taiwan tracks 10 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 10 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
2023/01/04 10:34