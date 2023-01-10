Taiwan tracks 11 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense tracked 11 Chinese military aircraft and three naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Monday (Jan. 9) and 6 a.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 10).

Of the 11 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, seven were monitored in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), including three Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets that crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, according to the MND. An additional four Shenyang J-16 fighter planes either crossed the median line or were tracked in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and used land-based missiles to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 168 military aircraft and 33 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of seven out of 11 PLA aircraft. (MND image)