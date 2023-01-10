7-Eleven launches a stylish and practical collection of 8 Sanrio characters Best Wishes Leakproof Glass Containers to usher in the Year of the Rabbit

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 10 January 2023 - Chinese New Year is just around the corner! 7-Eleven wishes everyone a happy, healthy and prosperous Year of the Rabbit and is bringing its customers even more fun and excitement with its latest collectible programme. 7-Eleven has teamed up with eight popular Sanrio characters – Hello Kitty, My Melody, Kuromi, Little Twin Stars, Cinnamoroll, Minna no Tābō, Pompompurin and Ahiru no Pekkle – to bring you a lucky set of eight high quality, great value 'Best Wishes Leakproof Glass Containers'. This unmissable series will drop at 7-Eleven on 11 January at 7am so leap into the Year of the Rabbit with your favourite Sanrio characters and redeem the complete collection!





Celebrate Chinese New Year with 7-Eleven's Best Wishes Leakproof Glass Containers



A new year means new surprises! So 7-Eleven has incorporated some all-new design elements inspired by the unique geometric patterns and colours created by a kaleidoscope. Flower motifs and a different Sanrio character adorn each of the eight glass containers. The mixture of colourful floral patterns will be sure to brighten up your home and bring an abundance of blessings to all during the festive season!



The Best Wishes Leakproof Glass Containers come in two different shapes – rectangular or round – and are ideal to store a variety of different items. They are made from high quality, food-grade borosilicate glass and are temperature-tolerant from 0°C to 100°C. In addition to the embossed decorative lids, each container has a cute silicone vacuum valve designed in the shape of something linked with the featured character. To reheat food quickly and easily in the microwave, simply lift the valve and put the glass container straight in without having to remove the lid completely. The rectangular container has a capacity of about 800ml and comes with a removable and washable divider so you can conveniently separate food inside. The lid also features a detachable leakproof silicone rubber ring to keep food fresher for longer and prevent the contents from spilling out making these multifunctional containers ideal for soup and more!



The round Best Wishes Leakproof Glass Container has a capacity of about 300ml. Each set includes a pair of round containers. Compact and practical, they are perfect for storing a variety of items including festive treats such as New Year cakes, candies, melon seeds, candied lotus roots, nuts and more to share with your friends and family over the holidays!



Special Limited Edition Chinese New Year Box Set Pre-order for yuu Members



7-Eleven has also launched a special Limited Edition Chinese New Year Box Set that can be exclusively pre-ordered by yuu Members. There are two styles to choose from – the Bright & Blessed New Year Set and Abundant Fortune New Year Set. Each box set includes four selected Best Wishes Leakproof Glass Container styles and two packs of ten Lai See Packet sets featuring Hello Kitty and Minna no Tābō. yuu Members can pre-order and redeem a Special Limited Edition Chinese New Year Box Set with 88,000 yuu Points and choose their favourite style. Quantities are limited to 100 boxes per style (200 boxes in total). The pre-order period is from 11 January (12 noon) to 12 January 2023 (2 days in total). The pick-up period is from 18 January (7am) to 31 January 2023. Quantities are limited, while stocks last!



Best Wishes Leakproof Glass Container product details:



Rectangular Leakproof Glass Container size: Approx. 7cm (height) x 19.5cm (length); approx. capacity 800ml



Round Leakproof Glass Container size: Approx. 7cm (height) x 10cm (length); approx. capacity 300ml





1. Hello Kitty

This festive red glass container features Hello Kitty and includes a silicone vacuum valve in the shape of a sweet juicy apple!

2. My Melody



Have fun this Year of the Rabbit with My Melody and this cute container in light pink – her signature colour!

3. Kuromi



Kuromi has a mischievous side and likes to cause trouble. But she's promised to be on her best behaviour this year and her purple container will be sure to put a smile on your face!

4. Pompompurin



Everybody loves Pompompurin. He's cute, cuddly and yellow just like his favourite cream caramel pudding. Take him home today and have a sweet new year!

5. Cinnamoroll



Cinnamoroll is back at 7-Eleven having just celebrated his 20th anniversary. Spend a happy new year and share blessings together with him and your loved ones!

6. Ahiru no Pekkle



This orange container features the cute, round and snow-white Ahiru no Pekkle alongside auspicious fish motifs to bring you good luck and prosperity this New Year!

7. Minna no Tābō



Ranked one of the most popular Sanrio characters in Hong Kong, Minna no Tābō returns to bring you joy and celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with you!





8. Little Twin Stars



Little Twin Stars Kiki and Lala are inseparable. Chinese New Year is a time for togetherness so join them and enjoy the holidays with your family and friends!

PRODUCT INFORMATION:

Lift up air valve when heating in microwave.

Suitable for reheat with microwave, not suitable for oven, open flame or induction cooker cooking. Please stay away from fire and heat sources.

Please avoid sudden temperature changes to prevent glass breakages.

If the product is cracked or damaged, please stop using it to avoid injury.

To avoid burning, when the product contains hot food or is heated (40°C or above), please avoid direct contact with the outside of the glass.

Keep out of reach of children when the product contains hot food or right after heating.

Do not microwave when product is under frozen stage.

The slight color variance on decoration is an acceptable phenomenon.

This product has passed US FDA food contact requirements.

Wash before first use.

Do not put it directly in the freezer or pour boiling water.

To avoid causing burns, do not overfill the product.

Clean this product carefully, do not use hard items like steel wool, scouring cloth or corrosive cleaners.

Please handle the glass material carefully, do not drop, hit or bump.

Do not use any metal or hard objects (such as ice cubes) to knock the product to avoid damaging the glass. Best Wishes Leakproof Glass Container Collectible Programme details:



Stamp distribution details:

From 11 January (7am) to 7 March 2023, customers will receive one stamp upon a $20# purchase and one more stamp for every additional $10 purchase at 7-Eleven stores*.



Redemption details:

From 11 January (7am) to 10 March 2023, customers can redeem two Best Wishes Leakproof Glass Containers randomly with 12 stamps plus $88 or one Best Wishes Leakproof Glass Container randomly with 8 stamps plus $50.



Exclusive yuu Member Offer 1 – Best Wishes Leakproof Glass Container Redemption:

Promotion period: 11 January (7am) to 7 March 2023. Item redemption period in store: From 11 January (7am) to 10 March 2023, yuu Members can redeem one Best Wishes Leakproof Glass Container randomly with 8,800 yuu Points plus $12.



Exclusive yuu Member Offer 2 – Special Limited Edition Chinese New Year Box Set Pre-order:

yuu Members can pre-order one Special Limited Edition Chinese New Year Box Set with 88,000 yuu Points and choose their favourite style. Quantities are limited to 100 boxes per style (200 boxes in total). The pre-order period is from 11 January (12 noon) to 12 January 2023 (2 days in total). Pick-up period: 18 January (7am) to 31 January 2023. Each yuu Member can redeem a maximum of four box sets. Quantities are limited, while stocks last.

1. Bright & Blessed New Year Set



This vibrant red box set includes four bright and colourful Best Wishes Leakproof Glass Container styles and two types of Lai See Packets featuring Hello Kitty and Minna no Tābō to wish one and all a lucky and prosperous Year of the Rabbit!



The set includes the following four selected Best Wishes Leakproof Glass Container styles:

* #1 Hello Kitty

* #3 Kuromi

* #5 Cinnamoroll

* #6 Ahiru no Pekkle

and

* 10x Hello Kitty Lai See Packets

* 10x Minna no Tābō Lai See Packets

2. Abundant Fortune New Year Set



This stylish purple box set includes four pastel pink and blue Best Wishes Leakproof Glass Container styles and two types of Lai See Packets featuring Hello Kitty and Minna no Tābō to share abundant blessings over the festive season.



The set includes the following four selected Best Wishes Leakproof Glass Container styles:

* #2 My Melody

* #4 Pompompurin

* #7 Minna no Tābō

* #8 Little Twin Stars

and

* 10x Hello Kitty Lai See Packets

* 10x Minna no Tābō Lai See Packets



Customers can select the Bright & Blessed New Year Set or Abundant Fortune New Year Set. The Bright & Blessed New Year Set and Abundant Fortune New Year Set each include a selection of four Best Wishes Leakproof Glass Container styles. Styles of the Best Wishes Leakproof Glass Container inside either box set cannot be selected.This offer is applicable to 7-Eleven stores in Hong Kong and Macau (excluding Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre and Team Disney, Hong Kong Disney Resort stores and Hong Kong Disney Resort Food Kiosk).* Transactions at Inspiration Lake Recreation Centre, Team Disney, Hong Kong Disney Resort stores and Hong Kong Disney Resort Food Kiosk are excluded.#Excluding the purchase of cigarettes, milk powder, diapers, collectible programme redemption items, online game cards, mobile prepaid sim/mobile sim cards/value-added coupons, Octopus cards/products, Macau Pass cards/products, gift cards, prepaid cards, admission tickets/tickets/stamps, and plastic shopping bag charges. Also excluding payment for the following services including but not limited to: Octopus last 10 transactions printout, prepayment, Pin-On-Receipt, bill payment, donation, top up (including but not limited to Octopus, Macau Pass/MPay, Alipay, WeChat Pay, Tap & Go, TNG, and other e-wallets), fax & photocopying, mobile phone charging services, parcel pick-up and return, locker services, parking fee payment, Inspiration Lake activities, self-service laundry etc. For more details, please visit our website.Hashtag: #7Eleven

