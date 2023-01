Tuesday At ASB Tennis Arena Auckland, New Zealand Purse: $642,735 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (AP) _ Results Tuesday from ASB Classic at ASB Tennis Arena (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Gregoire Barrere, France, def. John Isner (6), United States, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Marcos Giron, United States, def. Federico Coria, Argentina, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-5.