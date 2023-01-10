Element 25 inks pivotal manganese supply deal with Stellantis

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA - News Direct - 10 January 2023 -





Element 25 Ltd (ASX:E25) managing director Justin Brown sits down with Proactive's Elisha Newell to discuss a pivotal agreement with global carmaker Stellantis. The offtake and financing deal covers high-purity, battery-grade material from Element 25's Butcherbird Manganese Project in WA. Brown said the upstream investment was "a fantastic endorsement from one of the world's largest automakers" and supported the company's plans to become a globally significant, long-term supplier of battery materials.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.