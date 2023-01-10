Visiting German parliamentarians back Taiwan's democracy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Parliamentarians from the visiting German delegation expressed support for Taiwan during a visit to the Legislative Yuan on Monday (Jan. 9).

Chair of Germany’s parliamentary defense committee Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann said she believes face-to-face communication between her nation and Taiwan is important, Liberty Times reported. She highlighted Taiwan’s importance internationally and urged closer cooperation amongst democracies given such a violent world.

Free Democratic Party Deputy Chair Johannes Vogel said that Taiwan, as a model of global democracy combatting authoritarianism, has a mature and stable democratic system, according to Liberty Times. The delegation wants to send a clear message to China that military threats and force are unacceptable to Germany, Vogel said, adding that this trip is a demonstration of Germany's solidarity and strong support for Taiwan.

When Taiwan faces threats, Germany must stand together with Taiwan, he said.

Over the course of four days, the delegation will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), National Security Council Secretary-General Wellington Koo (顧立雄), and other government officials, per the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Through their meetings, the group hopes to gain an in-depth understanding of Taiwan's current development, as well as to strengthen exchanges and cooperation between the two nations on relevant issues, the ministry said.