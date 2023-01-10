Alexa
Metro trains in Taiwan become science classrooms

Immersive environment created to promote eco awareness for passengers

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/10 10:02
Metro trains are decorated to promote sustainability. 

Metro trains are decorated to promote sustainability.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Metro trains across Taiwan will become science classrooms in a project to raise public awareness on the importance of sustainability and environmental protection.

The interior of four lines running the mass rapid transit (MRT) systems in Taipei, Taoyuan (the Airport MRT), Taichung, and the circular Kaohsiung Light Rail will feature decorations that highlight four themes in the coming months, creating an immersive learning environment for riders.

To be featured include the relationship between humans and nature and how a state of harmony can be achieved, centered on agriculture, food, and the soil of Taiwan. The impact on Taiwan’s fauna and flora, oceans, and forests caused by climate change will also take center stage.

Carbon reduction is another theme of the education initiative, with calls for the public to reduce their carbon footprint through sustainable use of energy, circular economy, and other green concepts.

This is part of the National Science Technology Council's effort to promote the net-zero objective by increasing public access to relevant knowledge. The event also involves the launch of a new set of LINE stickers and an interactive game about U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Visit the website of IYBSSD2022 Taiwan for more information.

MRT science classes

Taipei Metro: Jan. 9 – March 15 on the MRT Songshan-Xindian Line (Green Line)
Taoyuan Metro: Feb. 22 – March 21
Taichung Metro: Feb. 22 – April 21
Kaohsiung Light Rail: Jan. 20 – April 20

