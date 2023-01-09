All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 34 23 8 2 1 49 97 81 Providence 34 20 7 5 2 47 102 91 Charlotte 33 18 12 2 1 39 95 100 WB/Scranton 31 16 10 2 3 37 93 79 Springfield 34 15 14 1 4 35 97 97 Bridgeport 34 14 13 6 1 35 116 122 Lehigh Valley 32 15 13 2 2 34 92 99 Hartford 32 11 13 2 6 30 86 104

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 33 22 9 1 1 46 118 102 Utica 32 17 9 5 1 40 104 98 Rochester 31 18 11 1 1 38 102 103 Belleville 34 15 16 3 0 33 116 125 Syracuse 31 13 13 2 3 31 111 112 Laval 34 13 16 4 1 31 120 128 Cleveland 31 13 15 1 2 29 111 124

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 34 20 8 4 2 46 128 92 Rockford 34 19 11 2 2 42 121 108 Milwaukee 32 19 11 0 2 40 112 91 Manitoba 31 17 11 2 1 37 98 100 Iowa 33 15 14 2 2 34 98 106 Chicago 32 12 16 3 1 28 96 128 Grand Rapids 32 13 17 1 1 28 92 125

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Coachella Valley 32 22 6 3 1 48 120 88 Calgary 32 23 8 1 0 47 125 77 Abbotsford 33 21 10 1 1 44 118 100 Colorado 33 20 11 2 0 42 98 81 Ontario 30 16 13 0 1 33 87 83 Tucson 32 14 14 4 0 32 103 111 San Jose 35 15 19 0 1 31 88 121 Henderson 36 12 21 0 3 27 90 101 Bakersfield 31 12 18 1 0 25 81 99 San Diego 34 10 24 0 0 20 91 130

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Calgary 2, Bakersfield 1

Utica 2, Providence 1

Iowa 4, Rockford 1

Toronto 4, Laval 2

Hershey 4, Syracuse 3

Ontario 3, Coachella Valley 2

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Calgary, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Toronto, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled