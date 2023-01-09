NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Boston
|40
|32
|4
|4
|68
|156
|88
|19-0-3
|13-4-1
|6-3-2
|Carolina
|40
|25
|8
|7
|57
|127
|108
|12-4-1
|13-4-6
|10-2-1
|Toronto
|41
|25
|9
|7
|57
|141
|108
|14-3-4
|11-6-3
|6-1-1
|New Jersey
|40
|25
|12
|3
|53
|136
|106
|11-10-2
|14-2-1
|7-5-2
|Washington
|43
|23
|14
|6
|52
|140
|118
|13-6-3
|10-8-3
|6-2-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|41
|22
|12
|7
|51
|134
|113
|9-7-4
|13-5-3
|5-6-1
|Tampa Bay
|38
|24
|13
|1
|49
|133
|112
|15-4-1
|9-9-0
|8-5-0
|Pittsburgh
|39
|20
|13
|6
|46
|128
|117
|10-4-4
|10-9-2
|5-3-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|41
|22
|17
|2
|46
|129
|114
|12-6-0
|10-11-2
|9-4-0
|Buffalo
|37
|20
|15
|2
|42
|149
|127
|9-8-2
|11-7-0
|6-7-1
|Florida
|41
|18
|19
|4
|40
|133
|141
|10-6-3
|8-13-1
|6-3-1
|Detroit
|38
|16
|15
|7
|39
|114
|129
|9-8-3
|7-7-4
|4-8-2
|Ottawa
|39
|18
|18
|3
|39
|120
|124
|11-9-1
|7-9-2
|6-5-0
|Philadelphia
|40
|15
|18
|7
|37
|110
|133
|8-10-1
|7-8-6
|4-7-4
|Montreal
|40
|16
|21
|3
|35
|109
|152
|8-10-0
|8-11-3
|3-6-0
|Columbus
|39
|12
|25
|2
|26
|100
|152
|10-12-1
|2-13-1
|4-9-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|42
|27
|13
|2
|56
|140
|120
|12-10-0
|15-3-2
|5-6-2
|Dallas
|41
|24
|11
|6
|54
|144
|110
|12-4-3
|12-7-3
|8-2-3
|Winnipeg
|40
|26
|13
|1
|53
|133
|103
|16-6-0
|10-7-1
|11-3-0
|Los Angeles
|43
|23
|14
|6
|52
|142
|146
|12-7-2
|11-7-4
|7-4-2
|Seattle
|38
|22
|12
|4
|48
|139
|122
|10-8-2
|12-4-2
|8-4-2
|Minnesota
|39
|22
|14
|3
|47
|126
|112
|12-8-1
|10-6-2
|7-4-0
|Calgary
|41
|19
|14
|8
|46
|129
|124
|12-7-2
|7-7-6
|8-3-2
|Edmonton
|41
|21
|17
|3
|45
|144
|138
|10-11-2
|11-6-1
|5-5-0
|Colorado
|38
|20
|15
|3
|43
|112
|110
|9-7-3
|11-8-0
|8-3-1
|St. Louis
|41
|20
|18
|3
|43
|132
|148
|7-8-2
|13-10-1
|5-5-1
|Nashville
|38
|18
|14
|6
|42
|108
|115
|9-6-3
|9-8-3
|4-5-3
|Vancouver
|39
|17
|19
|3
|37
|135
|156
|8-10-1
|9-9-2
|10-3-0
|San Jose
|41
|12
|21
|8
|32
|126
|155
|4-11-6
|8-10-2
|2-6-6
|Arizona
|39
|13
|21
|5
|31
|108
|145
|7-4-2
|6-17-3
|1-3-2
|Anaheim
|41
|12
|25
|4
|28
|96
|169
|8-11-1
|4-14-3
|6-5-1
|Chicago
|39
|10
|25
|4
|24
|86
|144
|7-14-2
|3-11-2
|1-9-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Winnipeg 7, Vancouver 4
Dallas 5, Florida 1
Washington 1, Columbus 0
Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 1
St. Louis 3, Minnesota 0
Toronto 6, Philadelphia 2
Chicago 4, Calgary 3, OT
Boston 7, Anaheim 1
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Florida at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Florida at Vegas, 10 p.m.