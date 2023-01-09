Japan PM in Paris to discuss Ukraine, climate, food security

PARIS (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is starting Monday a weeklong trip to Europe and North America Monday in Paris where he will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on key global issues, including the war in Ukraine.

Kishida will first visit Notre-Dame Cathedral with Macron before heading to the Elysee presidential palace for a working dinner.

Reconstruction work on the cathedral, ravaged by the April 15, 2019 fire, is expected to conclude in time for its reopening to the public next year.

The blaze at the cathedral mirrored a fire that nearly destroyed Japan's historic Shuri Castle on the southern island of Okinawa, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in 2019. Both countries decided to rebuild the respective monuments exactly as they had been before.

Macron and Kishida's talks come as Japan is leading the Group of Seven most advanced economies and is preparing the next G-7 summit scheduled in May in Hiroshima.

Kishida’s five nation-tour will also take him Italy, Britain, Canada and the U.S. where he will have talks Friday with President Joe Biden.

Japan in December adopted key security and defense reforms, including a counterstrike capability that breaks from an exclusively self-defense-only postwar principle.

Central to discussions between Macron and Kishida will be the war in Ukraine and the response to Russian aggression, according to the Elysee. They will also address climate-related and food security issues as well as North Korea’s nuclear and missile development.

Kishida is expected to voice concern over China’s growing military actions in the South Pacific and announce stepped-up joint military exercises with France.

A French official said both leaders will address a common concern over a U.S. clean energy law that benefits electric vehicles and other products made in North America, known as the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

In a visit to the U.S. last month, Macron made it clear that he and other European leaders are opposed to incentives in the IRA.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with the French presidency's customary practice.