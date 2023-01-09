FRP Vessels Market Size Upcoming Innovations, Companies And Forecast 2022-2030

The document highlights several factors of the FRP Vessels Market, such as market definition, market segmentation, opposition analysis, and lookup methodology. Additionally, it affords records about market forces and constraints that assist agencies make knowledgeable guesses about whether or not to expand or reduce the manufacturing of a positive product.

Fiber reinforced plastic (FRP) also known as glass reinforced plastic (GRP) is a blend of matrix that is usually made up of polymer and reinforced with fiber material. FRP is widely used for fabrication of vessels that are used in several sectors such as chemical, mining, power, pulp & paper, and others. The report combines in-depth quantitative analysis with exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranging from a macro-overview of the overall market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application, and region. As a result, the report offers a comprehensive view of the market that addresses all of its key facets. These market hypotheses are supported by data that comes from both primary and secondary research.

Epoxy, vinyl ester, or polyester are commonly used polymer matrix during fabrication of FRP vessels. Properties such as fabrication & design, resilience, cost, stiffness, and impact resistance, makes FRP a widely adopted material across different industrial sectors such as chemical, oil & gas, food processing, and others. FRP vessels are fabricated through several design standards such as U.S. Code of Federal Regulations for MC-312 and ASTM tests. These design standards are incorporated to ensure specified thickness of the vessels, axial stress, hoop stress, physical properties, and Youngs modulus.

1.1. Key benefits for stakeholders

– Porters five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– It outlines the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

– The profiles of key players and their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Key players in the global FRP vessels market are:

1. Sainath Industrial Corporation (SIC)

2. Plas-Tank Industries Inc.

3. Augusta Fiberglass

4. Group Surya

5. JRMS Engineering Works

6. TROY Dualam Inc.

7. Kaymo Fiber Reinforced Plastic Manufacture Co. Ltd.

8. Swami Plastic Industries

9. Palmer

10. Link Engineers

1.2. Key market segments

– By Fiber Type

– Glass Fiber

– Carbon Fiber

– Other

– By Resin

– Polyester

– Epoxy

– Other

– By Application

– Automotive & Transportation

– Water & Wastewater

– Chemicals

– Oil & Gas

– Industrial

– Others

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

