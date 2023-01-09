Hydropower Generation Market Size Development, Demand, Healthy CAGR, Leaders And Forecast Outlook 2022-2030

The document highlights several factors of the Hydropower Generation Market , such as market definition, market segmentation, opposition analysis, and lookup methodology. Additionally, it affords records about market forces and constraints that assist agencies make knowledgeable guesses about whether or not to expand or reduce the manufacturing of a positive product. The global hydropower generation market was valued at $202.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $317.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The report combines in-depth quantitative analysis with exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranging from a macro-overview of the overall market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application, and region. As a result, the report offers a comprehensive view of the market that addresses all of its key facets. These market hypotheses are supported by data that comes from both primary and secondary research.

Hydropower is the electricity produced from generators driven by turbines that convert the potential energy of falling or fast-flowing water into mechanical energy. The hydro power generation is highly capital-intensive mode of electricity generation but being renewable source of energy with no consumables involved; there is very little recurring cost and hence no high long-term expenditure. It is cheaper as compared to electricity generated from coal and gas fired plants. It also reduces the financial losses due to frequency fluctuations and it is more reliable as it is inflation free due to no usage of fossil fuel.

The major key players operating in the global hydropower market include Andritz Hydro USA Inc., GE Energy, CPFL Energia S.A., Sinohydro Corporation, IHI Corporation, Alstom Hydro, China Hydroelectric Corporation, China Three Gorges Corporation, ABB Ltd, and Gerdau S.A.

COVID-19 analysis:

The production of hydropower is expected to hamper during and after the lockdown due to halted development of hydro power projects due to non-availability of workers and limited liquidity. According to the UNIDO (United Nations Industrial Development Organization), 30.0%-70.0% of pre-COVID-19 workforce working on development of hydro power projects has migrated back to their hometowns due to uncertainties and loss of income during the lockdown. This non-availability or less availability of workforce will directly affect the annual production of hydropower due to halted development of power plants.

Key market segments

– By Capacity

– Small Hydro Power Plant (Up to 1MW)

– Medium Hydro Power Plant (1MW – 10MW)

– Large Hydro Power Plant (Above 10MW)

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

