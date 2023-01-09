Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Most Taiwan national forest recreation areas close on Lunar New Year’s Eve

Wuling, Alishan, and Fuyuan forest recreation area, Hinoki Village, and Alishan Forest Railway will stay open

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/09 21:05
<a href="https://recreation.forest.gov.tw/lang/EN/Forest/RA?typ=0&typ_id=0300003" title="Dasyueshan Forest Recreation Area">Dasyueshan Forest Recreation Area</a>. (Forestry Bureau photo)

Dasyueshan Forest Recreation Area. (Forestry Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Most of Taiwan’s national forest recreation areas will be closed on Lunar New Year’s Eve, the Forestry Bureau reminded the public in a recent press release.

All the national forest recreation facilities will be closed on Lunar New Year’s Eve (Jan. 21), except Wuling, Alishan, and Fuyuan forest recreation areas, Hinoki Village in Chiayi City, and the Alishan Forest Railway, the bureau said. Even though Guanwu and Basianshan forest recreation areas will be closed on Jan. 21, their guest villas will remain open, the bureau added.

The bureau stated that there are still many staff members working in the field on Lunar New Year’s Eve. They include the service staff of the Alishan National Forest Recreation Area, which is open 24 hours a day all year round; the train drivers, the railroad shift workers, and station staff of the Alishan Forest Railway; and the staff of high mountain huts across the country.

For detailed activities and free shuttle bus information at forest recreation areas of the Forestry Bureau, visit the bureau’s Lunar New Year holiday activity information webpage.

Most Taiwan national forest recreation areas close on Lunar New Year’s Eve
Danongdafu Forest Park,

Most Taiwan national forest recreation areas close on Lunar New Year’s Eve
Neidong Forest Recreation Area.

Most Taiwan national forest recreation areas close on Lunar New Year’s Eve
Taipingshan Forest Recreation Area.

Most Taiwan national forest recreation areas close on Lunar New Year’s Eve
Taipingshan Forest Recreation Area.

Most Taiwan national forest recreation areas close on Lunar New Year’s Eve
Fuyuan Forest Recreation Area.

Most Taiwan national forest recreation areas close on Lunar New Year’s Eve
Aowanda Forest Recreation Area.

Most Taiwan national forest recreation areas close on Lunar New Year’s Eve
Aowanda Forest Recreation Area.

Most Taiwan national forest recreation areas close on Lunar New Year’s Eve
Kenting Forest Recreation Area.

Most Taiwan national forest recreation areas close on Lunar New Year’s Eve
Shuangliu Forest Recreation Area.
(Forestry Bureau photos)
national forest recreation areas
Forestry Bureau
Lunar New Year's Eve

RELATED ARTICLES

Max rewards for reporting illegal logging in Taiwan raised to NT$5 million
Max rewards for reporting illegal logging in Taiwan raised to NT$5 million
2023/01/02 21:05
Taiwan Forestry Bureau unveils pavilion at International Travel Fair
Taiwan Forestry Bureau unveils pavilion at International Travel Fair
2022/11/04 18:03
Taiwan’s Forestry Bureau to offer preferential rates on 38 forest tours at travel show
Taiwan’s Forestry Bureau to offer preferential rates on 38 forest tours at travel show
2022/10/31 19:14
Sea of clouds season coming to Taiwan's Alishan
Sea of clouds season coming to Taiwan's Alishan
2022/10/27 19:54
14 of Taiwan’s forest recreation areas offer half-price admission for Double Ten Day holiday
14 of Taiwan’s forest recreation areas offer half-price admission for Double Ten Day holiday
2022/09/29 15:47