Most Taiwan national forest recreation areas close on Lunar New Year’s Eve

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Most of Taiwan’s national forest recreation areas will be closed on Lunar New Year’s Eve, the Forestry Bureau reminded the public in a recent press release.

All the national forest recreation facilities will be closed on Lunar New Year’s Eve (Jan. 21), except Wuling, Alishan, and Fuyuan forest recreation areas, Hinoki Village in Chiayi City, and the Alishan Forest Railway, the bureau said. Even though Guanwu and Basianshan forest recreation areas will be closed on Jan. 21, their guest villas will remain open, the bureau added.

The bureau stated that there are still many staff members working in the field on Lunar New Year’s Eve. They include the service staff of the Alishan National Forest Recreation Area, which is open 24 hours a day all year round; the train drivers, the railroad shift workers, and station staff of the Alishan Forest Railway; and the staff of high mountain huts across the country.

For detailed activities and free shuttle bus information at forest recreation areas of the Forestry Bureau, visit the bureau’s Lunar New Year holiday activity information webpage.



Danongdafu Forest Park,



Neidong Forest Recreation Area.



Taipingshan Forest Recreation Area.



Taipingshan Forest Recreation Area.



Fuyuan Forest Recreation Area.



Aowanda Forest Recreation Area.



Aowanda Forest Recreation Area.



Kenting Forest Recreation Area.



Shuangliu Forest Recreation Area.

(Forestry Bureau photos)