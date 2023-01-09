Cosmos flowers bloom beside picturesque bridge in eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three colors of Cosmos flowers are blooming on vast fallow paddy fields near a picturesque arch bridge in Luye Township, Taitung County,

The Cosmos flowers, which were expected to bloom during the Lunar New Year holiday, have begun to flower on 10 plus hectares of fallow farm fields beside the Erh Tseng Ping waterway bridge (二層坪水圳橋), a red bridge with white arches, CNA reported.

To get there, motorists driving on the Luye stretch of Provincial Highway 9 will have to turn into Ruijing Road (瑞景路) to get to Ruilong Village (瑞隆村), where the bridge is located.

In addition to Cosmos, rapeseed fields are also spreading in East Rift Valley. In order to encourage the planting of green manure crops to maintain soil fertility during the winter fallow period, the Agriculture and Food Agency’s Eastern Region Branch actively provides farmers in the region with rapeseed seeds to plant.

During the fallow period every winter, train passengers and motorists can enjoy the landscape of yellow rapeseed flowers from Shoufeng, Fenglin, Yuli, Fuli townships in Hualien County to Chishang, Guanshan, and Luye townships in Taitung County.



