European cities blighted by overtourism

Venice is one of the most scenic cities in Europe. Unfortunately, this beauty has cost it dearly, as millions of tourists flood into the city every ye... Venice is one of the most scenic cities in Europe. Unfortunately, this beauty has cost it dearly, as millions of tourists flood into the city every year, crowding out residents. In a bid to ease the pressure, city authorities are considering an entry fee for day-trippers, many of whom disembark from massive cruise ships. Venice has seen regular anti-tourist protests in recent years.