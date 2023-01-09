UN urges 'massive' aid to rebuild flood-hit Pakistan

The United Nations and Pakistan jointly held a conference on Monday to raise money for Pakistan's reconstruction efforts following devastating floods last year.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif joined UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for the conference in Geneva, calling upon leaders to assist his country with recovery and reconstruction aid.

The conference was attended by several world leaders virtually too, including French President Emmanuel Macron.

Torrential rains and flooding during the monsoon season last year dealt a severe blow to Pakistan — the rains killed at least 1,700 people and wiped out thousands of acres of crops and livelihoods.

The deadly rains also displaced another 33 million people and raised fears of a public health crisis. With inflation and higher food prices, the number of people facing the prospect of food insecurity doubled to 14.6 million, according to the UN.

What have officials said?

"No country deserves to endure what happened to Pakistan," Guterres told the conference. "We must match the heroic response of the people of Pakistan with our own efforts and massive investments to strengthen their communities for the future," he said.

Pakistan was "doubly victimized by climate chaos and a morally bankrupt global financial system," the UN chief added.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said the country needed a total of $16.3 billion to recover from the disaster, adding that his country could only cover half of that amount.

Sharif said his country would require $8 billion over the next three years from other countries.

He called for sustained international support and a "coalition of the willing" for support over the next few years.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said one of their top priorities was building resilient infrastructure in the aftermath of floods. Around 2 million people have lost their homes.

Zardari, who attended the conference, called the floods a "climate disaster of monumental scale."

Which countries have pledged support?

Germany pledged €84 million ($90 million) to support Pakistan with its recovery efforts. Jochen Flasbarth, the state secretary in the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, said his country was sending "a signal that will hopefully have an effect."

He said at the conference that the Pakistan crisis was not something it could "overcome alone." German pledged €67 million to rebuild infrastructure last year.

France's Macron said his country would support Pakistan with a fresh contribution of $10 million (€9 million).

Pakistan's climate challenge

Achim Steiner, the head of UN Development Program (UNDP), said ahead of the conference that Pakistan was "a victim of a world that is not acting fast enough on the challenge of climate change."

He told AFP news agency that "waters may have receded, but the impacts are still there."

Pakistan has the world's fifth-largest population and is responsible for less than 1% of the global greenhouse gas emissions.

"This is a climate-related disaster, so it's a global problem," said Knut Ostby, Pakistan's representative to UNDP.

Close to 450 participants from 40 countries registered for the event, including representatives from the World Bank and other multilateral development banks.

