Gas Meter Market Size Huge Growth Opportunity Between 2022-2030

The global gas meter market was valued at $5.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $9.7 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Gas meter is a flow meter, which is used to measure the fuel volume such as natural gas or liquid petroleum gas. A gas meter consists of four measurement chambers, which are separated by diaphragm. It is necessary to ensure adequate gas pressure from the main supply of natural or liquefied petroleum gas. Gas meters are widely used in various commercial places as well as large residential areas for measuring the volumetric flow rate and monthly energy bills.

Major players have adopted business expansion, merger, and acquisition to sustain the intense market competition. Some of the key players profiled in the report include General Electric, Itron, Elster, Landis+Gyr, ABB, Aclara, and Badger Meter.

COVID-19 scenario analysis

– The gas meter market has been severely impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe. The market witnessed large fall in demand, owing to large number of shutdowns in the industrial sector.

– As the demand from end users gradually decreased, the wholesale gas meter price also decreased.

– In addition, the country wise lockdown measures delayed the installation of large number of new smart meters. Companies, who already invested in Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), will not resume operation until they are financially stable.

– But stockpiling practices disrupted the supply chain of vendors, and will maintain the market demand during the pandemic.

– However, shifting trend toward work from home norms and growing residential energy consumption will escalate the installation of gas meters for residential end-users.

– In the post COVID period, industry players will focus to re-asses their supply chain and consider whether sourcing from domestic players closer to operational site may improve the supply chain.

Key market segments

– By Product Type

– Traditional gas Meter

– Smart gas Meter

– By End-User

– Residential

– Commercial

– Industrial

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

