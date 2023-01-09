Green Hydrogen Market Size Regional Outlook, Trends, Key Companies Profile, CAGR And Forecast To 2030

The document highlights several factors of the Green Hydrogen Market , such as market definition, market segmentation, opposition analysis, and lookup methodology. Additionally, it affords records about market forces and constraints that assist agencies make knowledgeable guesses about whether or not to expand or reduce the manufacturing of a positive product. The global green hydrogen market was valued at $0.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $9.8 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 54.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The report combines in-depth quantitative analysis with exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranging from a macro-overview of the overall market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application, and region. As a result, the report offers a comprehensive view of the market that addresses all of its key facets. These market hypotheses are supported by data that comes from both primary and secondary research.

Solar and wind energy generate green hydrogen by electrolyzing water molecules to separate hydrogen and oxygen atoms. It is produced without the use of hydrocarbons, resulting in a reduction in carbon emissions. Green hydrogen can eliminate pollution by powering electrolysis of water with renewable energy, which is abundant and can be produced at less-than-ideal times. Green hydrogen currently accounts for around 1% of total hydrogen production; however, considering its lack of cost competitiveness, the green hydrogen market is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global green hydrogen market from 2020 to 2028 to determine the prevailing opportunities.

? A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

? Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the market growth, in terms of both value and volume.

? Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.

? The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable market growth

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Ballard Power Systems

– Enapter

– Engie

– Green Hydrogen Systems

– Hydrogenics

– Nikola Motors

– Plug Power

– SGH2 Energy Global LLC

– Shell

– Siemens Gas and Power GmbH & Co. KG

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Technology

? Proton exchange membrane electrolyzer

? Alkaline electrolyzer

? Solid oxide electrolyzer

– By Application

? Power generation

? Transport

? Others

– By End-use industry

? Food & beverages

? Medical

? Chemical

? Petrochemicals

? Glass

? Others

– By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? UK

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? China

? Japan

? India

? South Korea

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Rest of LAMEA

