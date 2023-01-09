Steam Boiler Market Size Region Wise Analysis Of Top Industry Players To 2030

The document highlights several factors of the Steam Boiler Market , such as market definition, market segmentation, opposition analysis, and lookup methodology. Additionally, it affords records about market forces and constraints that assist agencies make knowledgeable guesses about whether or not to expand or reduce the manufacturing of a positive product.

The global steam boiler market was valued at $15.6 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $20.0 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Steam boiler, also known as steam generator, is a component that generates steam from water by application of heat. The general efficiency of a steam boiler is 80% – 90%. This efficiency is attributed to some losses occurred due to incomplete combustion, radiation loss, and other heating losses. The steam generated by a steam boiler is utilized in producing power, industrial applications, and heating applications.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

? The report includes in-depth analysis of different segments and provides market estimations between 2020 and 2027.

? A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the global steam boiler market is provided.

? Porter’s five forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which is estimated to assist the steam boiler market players to adopt effective strategies.

? Estimations and forecast are based on factors impacting the global steam boiler market growth in terms of value.

? Key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

? This report provides a detailed analysis of the current global steam boiler market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2027, which helps identify the prevailing market opportunities.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– General Electric

– Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

– IHI Corporation

– Forbes Marshall

– Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

– Viessmann Limited

– Alfa Laval AB

– Thyssenkrup

– Hurst Boiler & Welding, Inc.

– Thermax Limited.

Other players operating in the value chain of the global steam boiler market are Fulton Boiler, Clayton Industries, Cleaver-Brooks, Inc., Cochran Ltd., Dongfeng Electric, and Walchandnagar Industries Limited.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Water Tube Boiler

– Fire Tube Boiler

By Fuel Type

– Coal Fired

– Oil Fired

– Gas Fired

– Others

By Pressure

– Low Pressure

– High Pressure

By End-Use Industry

– Power Generation

– Oil & Gas

– Chemical

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

