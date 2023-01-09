Wind Energy Market Size Fundamentals And Forecast Analysis 2022-2030

The document highlights several factors of the Wind Energy Market, such as market definition, market segmentation, opposition analysis, and lookup methodology. Additionally, it affords records about market forces and constraints that assist agencies make knowledgeable guesses about whether or not to expand or reduce the manufacturing of a positive product.

The global wind energy market was valued at $62.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $127.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Wind energy is a renewable energy source, which is solely dependent on wind power. The hydrogen energy is stored in three forms, which include liquid, solid, and gaseous. In wind turbine, the wind energy is converted into electric energy through generator. Based on type, wind energy can be classified into offshore and onshore type. Some major applications of wind energy includes wind pumps, wind electricity generators, and wind battery charges.

Major players have adopted acquisition, agreements, and partnership to sustain the intense market competition. Some of the key players profiled in the report include Siemens General Electric, Enercon GmbH, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Exelon Corporation (EXC), NextEra Energy, Inc., American Electric Power Company, Inc., Xcel Energy Inc., Avangrid, Inc., and Ameren Corporation.

COVID-19 scenario analysis

– The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the wind turbine manufacturing in countries such as China and Germany. For instance, Germany’s Nordex SE reported negative EBITDA of $86.5 million down from positive EBITDA $21 million in previous.

– Additionally, limited availability of spares and manpower for maintenance is a major problem affecting the market growth. During high wind season, planned maintenance became a major issue for industry players, owing to reduced labor force and social distancing norms.

– Furthermore, project delays and cancellation of orders further affected the key markets for both blade production and wind turbine installations. For instance, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA accounted for a net loss of $577 million during its fiscal third quarter in 2020.

– However, shifting trend toward domestic supply chain may reduce the reliance on foreign imports encouraging domestic production of wind turbines. Furthermore, implementation of digitization will aid in remote monitoring for project execution; thus, limiting the labor force as much as possible.

Key market segments

– By Type

– Offshore

– Onshore

By End-User

– Industrial

– Commercial

– Residential

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

