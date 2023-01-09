Global Denim Jeans Market Size, Share, Revenue 2023: Focus on Market Scope, Market Size Estimation Period 2031

Global denim jeans market was valued at USD 56200 Million in 2023, and is estimated to reach USD 88500 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2031

Major Players Covered in this Report are:

PVH Corporation, Inditex, H&M, Replay, Mango, Frame, Citizen of Humanity, Denham, Pull&Bear, TopShop, VF Corp., AG Jeans, American Apparel, American Eagle Outfitters, Uniqlo, Parasuco, Calvin Klein, True Religion, Diesel S.p.A., DL1961 Premium Denim, Dolce & Gabbana Srl, Paper Denim & Cloth, Edwin, Esprit Holdings Ltd, Fidelity Denim, Gap, Goldsign Jeans, G-Star RAW C.V., Guess, J Brand, Joe’s Jeans, Lee Cooper, Levi Strauss & Co., Lucky Brand, Texwood, Mavi Jeans, Mustang Bekleidungswerke GmbH + Co., KG., Nudie Jeans Company, Armani, Paige Denim

Denim Jeans Market Segmentation:

Global Denim Jeans Market Split By Type:

Regular Fit

Slim Fit

Loose Fit

Global Denim Jeans Market Split By Application:

Women

Men

Children

Regional analysis Denim Jeans Market on the basis of Development:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

