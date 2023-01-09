Achieve your Hydration Goals this 2023 with the waterdrop®’s Newest Addition – The Microlytes





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 9 January 2023 -, the leading global hydration brand, is encouraging Singaporeans to put hydration at the top of their 2023 New Year’s Resolutions with the launch of waterdrop® newest hydration recovery cubes, the. Known for its wide range of compact sugar-free cubes that dissolve in water, includingandthe brand today announces its newest addition in Singapore, theto support endurance and recovery.Conceptualised to inspire consumers to drink more water, waterdrop® is the perfect solution for individuals who need to take their hydration game to the next level in 2023. Now, with the new launch of the Microlytes, these dissolvable cubes are able to recharge and replenish after every workout without compromising the taste. It also significantly reduces plastic waste and carbon emissions through its recyclable packaging – empowering everyone to stick to their plans of living healthier and more sustainable lives in the new year.The expansion of waterdrop®’s product lineup is a testament to the brand’s dedication to innovation and providing consumers with products that align with their beliefs. Commenting on the launch of Microlytes in Singapore,said, “We are thrilled to bring this revolutionary product to Singapore. Our Microlytes gives customers the edge without the sugar and caffeine typically associated with traditional sports drinks, all while producing a lower environmental footprint.”Achieve your fitness and hydration goals withThis small, sugar-free cube gives water a unique taste with natural fruit and plant extracts and provides all the vitamins and minerals needed during and after exercise. Each cube is tailored to every individual's preference and is available in flavours such as

Electrolytes are essential minerals vital to many key functions in the body and are commonly lost with intense exercise. waterdrop® has ultimately developed its Microlytes as an on-the-go sports drink without needing a plastic bottle, withsuch asandThe Microlytes also support you withandthe, which help you supply your body with the electrolytes you have lost during sport.For the month of January, customers can enjoy a, priced at S$16.90 per box. Set prices start from S$79.90; customers can purchase their waterdrop® Microlytes from Monday to Sunday atFor more information, please visit this website: https://waterdrop.sg/ Hashtag: #waterdrop

About waterdrop®

Established in 2016 in Austria, waterdrop® is revolutionising the beverage industry with the world's first 'microdrink': a compact sugar-free cube that dissolves in water, enriching it with natural fruits, plants and vitamins.



With the vision to become the leading global hydration brand, waterdrop® has poised itself to be natural, healthy and sustainable. By significantly reducing plastic waste and CO2 emissions through its recyclable packaging and optimising drink tech, drinkware and filtration systems, waterdrop® empowers everyone to live healthier and more sustainable lives.



Within 6 years of its launch, the company has grown to more than 2 million online customers, currently has over 300 employees, is listed in more than 11,000 retail outlets and has a strong presence in 20 different markets worldwide, including Europe and USA. In 2022, waterdrop® has chosen Singapore as its first foray into the Asian market.



For more information, please visit https://waterdrop.sg/.

