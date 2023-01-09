Taiwan actor suffers serious facial disfigurement after drone accident

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese actor Kai Ko (柯震東) was injured while filming a Netflix series "The Oracle Comes."

Ko, 31, won Best New Actor at the 48th Golden Horse Awards (GHA) and was Best Leading Actor at the Taipei Film Awards in 2022. Also in 2022, he was nominated by GHA for Best New Director.

The drama king began shooting the Taiwanese television drama "The Oracle Comes" (乩身) at Keelung in November 2022. The show, adapted from Taiwanese author Teensy’s (星子) eponymous books, looks at the afterlife through a Tongji, known as a spirit medium, played by Ko, per UDN.

According to the report released on Monday (Jan. 9), the news agency received information recently that when Ko was filming an action scene, his face was seriously injured by a drone. The machine flew near the actor for a close-up but crashed and exploded in front of his face.

The exploding drone cut Ko’s face and he was sent to the hospital shortly after. He is lucky to have retained his sight, but his face's reconstructive surgery recovery remains concerning.

On Ko’s Instagram page, the handsome celebrity likes posting eye-pleasing selfies. However, on Jan. 1, he posted an image written “In the new year, I hope to go back to what I looked like in the past.”

Additionally, he posted on his Instagram story a photo of his one eye, writing "remember the intact part."

Ko’s manager, who stays anonymous, confirmed the report and said that the artist had an accident that caused serious facial disfigurement, and had 30 stitches on the face.



The actor captions the photo "remember the intact part." (Screenshot, Kai Ko's Instagram story)