Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan actor suffers serious facial disfigurement after drone accident

Kai Ko has 30 stitches on his face after the accident

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/09 19:45
Taiwanese actor Kai Ko (柯震東) is injured during a filming accident.  (Instagram, Kai Ko's photo)

Taiwanese actor Kai Ko (柯震東) is injured during a filming accident.  (Instagram, Kai Ko's photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese actor Kai Ko (柯震東) was injured while filming a Netflix series "The Oracle Comes."

Ko, 31, won Best New Actor at the 48th Golden Horse Awards (GHA) and was Best Leading Actor at the Taipei Film Awards in 2022. Also in 2022, he was nominated by GHA for Best New Director.

The drama king began shooting the Taiwanese television drama "The Oracle Comes" (乩身) at Keelung in November 2022. The show, adapted from Taiwanese author Teensy’s (星子) eponymous books, looks at the afterlife through a Tongji, known as a spirit medium, played by Ko, per UDN.

According to the report released on Monday (Jan. 9), the news agency received information recently that when Ko was filming an action scene, his face was seriously injured by a drone. The machine flew near the actor for a close-up but crashed and exploded in front of his face.

The exploding drone cut Ko’s face and he was sent to the hospital shortly after. He is lucky to have retained his sight, but his face's reconstructive surgery recovery remains concerning.

On Ko’s Instagram page, the handsome celebrity likes posting eye-pleasing selfies. However, on Jan. 1, he posted an image written “In the new year, I hope to go back to what I looked like in the past.”

Additionally, he posted on his Instagram story a photo of his one eye, writing "remember the intact part."

Ko’s manager, who stays anonymous, confirmed the report and said that the artist had an accident that caused serious facial disfigurement, and had 30 stitches on the face.

Taiwan actor suffers serious facial disfigurement after drone accident
The actor captions the photo "remember the intact part." (Screenshot, Kai Ko's Instagram story)
Kai Ko
柯震東
actor
celeb
safety issue
filming
The Oracle Comes
Teensy

RELATED ARTICLES

10 must-see exhibitions during Taiwan's Lunar New Year holidays
10 must-see exhibitions during Taiwan's Lunar New Year holidays
2023/01/05 18:34
Hong Kong drama 'The Sunny Side of the Street' tells story of love-seeking refugee boy
Hong Kong drama 'The Sunny Side of the Street' tells story of love-seeking refugee boy
2022/11/20 17:47
Taiwan's Golden Bell Awards nominate actress in 'Best Actor' category
Taiwan's Golden Bell Awards nominate actress in 'Best Actor' category
2022/09/07 18:42
Taiwan confirms submission for Best International Feature Film at Oscars
Taiwan confirms submission for Best International Feature Film at Oscars
2022/08/16 19:05
Stan Lai's breakthrough production features Mo Tzu-yi
Stan Lai's breakthrough production features Mo Tzu-yi
2022/07/26 16:39