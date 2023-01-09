Temperatures in Taiwan to warm up before Sunday cold wave

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The seasonal northeasterly winds will pick up on Tuesday (Jan. 10) before a spell of warm and mostly sunny weather from Thursday to Saturday as well as the arrival of a cold wave on Sunday, meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said.

Wu said that the strengthening of the northeaster on Tuesday will only slightly affect Taiwan’s weather, with increased cloud cover and short local rains expected in the north and the eastern half of the country as well as partly sunny skies along the western coastal plains, CNA reported. Temperatures will drop slightly across the country Tuesday, he added.

The northeaster will weaken and the temperatures across the country will begin to rise gradually on Wednesday, with occasional short rains expected in the east and mostly sunny skies in the west, CNA quoted the meteorologist as saying. Mostly sunny skies and slightly hot daytime temperatures are forecast for Thursday through Saturday across the country, he added.

A cold front is forecast to arrive in Taiwan on Sunday, and the temperatures will begin to dip, with rain expected in the north and east. The cold air wave, which has the possibility of reaching the level of “a strong continental cold air mass,” is expected to affect Taiwan from next Monday to next Wednesday at the least, Wu added, per CNA.