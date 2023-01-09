Alexa
Taiwan says 'herzlich willkommen!' to arriving German politicians

Delegation landed Monday following show of force by China and will meet with Taiwanese leaders and business people

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2023/01/09 18:06
Chair of Germany's Parliamentary Defense Committee Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (fifth from left) and delegation. (Twitter, MoD photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A delegation of German politicians landed in Taiwan on Monday (Jan. 9) following a show of force by China.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) said Sunday (Jan. 8) it had tracked 57 Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels in a 24-hour period.

The parliamentarians were led by Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, chair of the parliamentary defense committee. Deputies from the Free Democratic Party are set to meet with senior Taiwan politicians, business people, and civic leaders.

The German news agency Deutsche Welle commented the four-day visit would consolidate ties with Taiwan. Strack-Zimmerman reportedly said the trip was a “sign of solidarity.”

Meanwhile, the news agency AFP quoted FDP Member of Parliament Johannes Vogel as saying it was because of China’s military threats that “a signal of support for Taiwan is now needed.”

In response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the German delegation in its own language with a “herzlich willkommen!”

Finally, German Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger is expected to come to Taiwan in Spring. The news agency AFP said this would be the first visit by a member of the German cabinet for 26 years.
