Taiwan says 'herzlich willkommen!' to arriving German politicians

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A delegation of German politicians landed in Taiwan on Monday (Jan. 9) following a show of force by China.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) said Sunday (Jan. 8) it had tracked 57 Chinese military aircraft and four naval vessels in a 24-hour period.

The parliamentarians were led by Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, chair of the parliamentary defense committee. Deputies from the Free Democratic Party are set to meet with senior Taiwan politicians, business people, and civic leaders.

The German news agency Deutsche Welle commented the four-day visit would consolidate ties with Taiwan. Strack-Zimmerman reportedly said the trip was a “sign of solidarity.”

Meanwhile, the news agency AFP quoted FDP Member of Parliament Johannes Vogel as saying it was because of China’s military threats that “a signal of support for Taiwan is now needed.”

In response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the German delegation in its own language with a “herzlich willkommen!”

Herzlich willkommen! It's our pleasure to host this year's 1st parliamentarian delegation from #Germany, co-led by @Bundestag Defence Committee Chair @MAStrackZi & @fdpbt Chief Whief @JohannesVogel & comprising 8 other MdPs. We wish our #Taiwan friends a rewarding 4-day visit.

Finally, German Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger is expected to come to Taiwan in Spring. The news agency AFP said this would be the first visit by a member of the German cabinet for 26 years.