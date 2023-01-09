Gender studies author shares academic perspective on gender equality in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — “Toxic Masculinity” author Lu Sheng-yen (盧省言) discussed in an exclusive interview how Taiwan’s society and LGBT community are influenced by Western conceptions of masculinity as well as how she views nonbinary issues as a cisgender person.

Lu, who also serves as a project assistant professor at the National Taiwan Normal University’s history department, spoke to Taiwan News about gender equality issues in October, as Taiwan prepared for its annual LGBT pride parade. She obtained her PhD in history from the Institute of Historical Research, School of Advanced Study, University of London in 2019.

According to Lu, her interest in gender studies arose only after she moved to the U.K. for her studies because there had not been many course offerings in Taiwan. The available courses were “very biased” and “all about women” because the concept of “gender” was synonymous with feminism, which is still holding true today and a reason why men reject the idea.

After learning about gender studies through a course titled, “Medieval Masculinities,” Lu said she realized that the study of men had already been a trend in Europe and the U.S. for decades. This is significant because, as a receiver of Western influences, Taiwan’s definition of masculinity is very much like the West’s: physical strength, military prowess, and competence in sports.

“If you like to stay home and study or dislike going out to exercise, you may be quietly shoved into the ‘nerd’ category,” Lu said. “No matter how smart you are, if you are not good at sports in high school or a basketball player who attracts girls’ screams and cheers, you don’t really count as part of the hegemonic masculinity.”

She added that Taiwan tends to duplicate the West’s trends and developments, a phenomenon that can be observed in the rising popularity of working out and fitness. “It is integrated with the concept of being healthy, so more and more men get into fitness.”



The front and back covers of Lu Sheng-yen's book, "Toxic Masculinity." (Lu Sheng-yen image)

Lu said that toxic masculinity also deeply affects the LGBT community, using a lesbian acquaintance’s experience as an example. She cited the person as saying that, as a student, she constantly felt like she needed to “act like a man,” which prompted her to cut her hair short, avoid wearing skirts, and play basketball.

Drawing from her own experience in an all-girls school, Lu said many of her classmates would fall in love with the tomboys at school. She said there was an observable process in which a girl who simply had short hair and acted more “manly” in 10th grade transformed almost entirely into a boy by 12th grade.

Lu believes that all-girls schools help perpetuate the stereotype because there are no boys. “So even though they see themselves as lesbian, they still want their partner to dress like a guy.”

She added, “However, in the U.K., I had a few lesbian friends. They believed true lesbianism is when both parties can be feminine, but they like girls.”

When asked how she approaches nonbinary issues as a cisgender person, Lu said she views relevant discourses at a distance, which allows her to analyze things more rationally. She used the controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling as an example, saying that the statements the author had made that angered the LGBT community did raise an important question: when transgender individuals wish to transition and surgically alter their bodies, should they be given more time to think about their decision, considering that some do end up regretting their choice?

Lu said she also understands Rowling’s point when she made the infamous tweet in response to an article that avoided using the term “women” and opted for the phrase, “people who menstruate.” She said the problem with the issue was that it left no place for biological women’s identity.

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?



Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

“Nobody ever uses odd terms to describe men, such as ‘those who ejaculate,’” she added.

“Furthermore, in transgender discourse, a large part attacks feminism. In society, there is not enough discussion about how masculinity and patriarchy oppress women.” This was why, as a cisgender person, Lu said she is able to empathize with the concerns of women or even “radical feminists.”

“One thing you cannot deny is that biologically speaking, women are not as strong, which is why women make up the majority of victims in sexual assault and violence cases.” Therefore, as society pursues equality for all, Lu said it is fine to adopt transgender restrooms as some have called for, but it is also important to consider women’s needs and designate extra room for women.

Since it is impossible to achieve pure gender equality in one go due to the complex considerations and factors involved, society needs a platform where everyone has the chance to raise issues they are concerned about for all to discuss. “I think this is the way to prevent social division and a better way because it raises awareness.”

Despite its history, gender equality still has a long way to go, in Lu’s opinion. She said she often comes across laundry detergent advertisements that call products “A housewife’s great helper,” while scenarios within the commercial would have a wife plead with her husband by saying, “I don’t want to do the laundry, I’m tired!”

“I would think, ‘Why isn’t the husband telling the wife that he doesn’t want to do laundry?’” Lu said. However, she said it is also important to learn about men’s issues when learning about gender because patriarchy oppresses both men and women.

Constructed upon the assumption that “women are not good enough,” patriarchy stresses men into thinking they must earn more than women and support the family by constantly working. “When you think women are weaker, you are also increasing stress for men,” she said.