Taiwan’s Asus unveils two Wi-Fi 7 gaming routers

Asus debuts ROG Rapture GT-BE98 and Asus RT-BE96U at CES

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/09 17:31
Asus RT-BE96U router. (Asus photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asus unveiled its first two Wi-Fi 7 gaming routers at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada, last week.

The Taiwanese electronics maker introduced the higher end ROG Rapture GT-BE98 and the Asus RT-BE96U at the electronics expo, according to the company. Both routers are expected to hit the market later this year, according to Overclock 3D.

The quad-band GT-BE98 offers up to 11,525 Mbps on the 6 GHz band, 5,762 Mbps on each of its two 5 GHz bands, and 1,376 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band, for a total aggregate bandwidth of 25,000 Mbps. Meanwhile, the RT-BE96U offers up to 11,525 Mbps on its 6 GHz band, 5,762 Mbps on its 5 GHz band, and 1,376 Mbps on its 2.4 GHz band, for an aggregate bandwidth of 19,000 Mbps.

Both routers feature a quad-core 2.6 GHz processor. The GT-BE98 comes with three 10 Gb ethernet ports, while the RT-BE96U features a pair of 10 Gb ports.

Asus did not provide pricing information for its two Wi-Fi 7 routers. Asus noted that to take full advantage of the next generation of Wi-Fi technology, consumers will need a Wi-Fi 7 router and Wi-Fi 7-compatible devices, the latter of which have also yet to hit the market.
