Mucker Capital leads the way for Taiwan startups

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Based in Los Angeles, CA, Mucker Capital draws inspiration from one of the greatest inventors of all time, Thomas Edison.

Speaking in the latest podcast by “Startup Island Taiwan,” William Hsu (許惟量), co-founder and partner of Mucker Capital, says Edison famously employed a dozen or so research assistants or “muckers” who worked tirelessly under his direction.

“Eric, my partner, is quite a history buff, particularly about technology. Mucker is short for a fraternity of men who worked for Thomas Edison who worked his people very hard. He believes inspiration comes from perspiration, as he employed lots of college grads to look at problems, not necessarily solutions,” said Hsu.

He believes this sort of backward thinking or what he calls “solutioning” can achieve results through brute force iteration. “Trying to find the right problem and the right solution through various iterations is the way to go. We think Edison is the progenitor of the startup ethos,”says Hsu.

“It does not make sense to spend money building a company until you do enough iterations,” he added.

Venture Capital

Another term that enchants Hsu is “blue-collar VC” as he believes all startups should be lean and hardworking and not pursue growth at all costs. “We are ourselves a hard-earned startup. Our first fund was about US$1 million (NT$30.5 million) and about one-quarter of it came from a home equity loan that I took from my house. We didn’t pay ourselves for five years. And then we raised US$13 million.”

“For five years, we literally traveled the world to only get US$13 million, but now our fund is US$450 million and we have returned US$300 million to investors and are the best performing VC outside of the Bay area.”

Delivering a 30-fold return on investment funds is not something that most funds can achieve, let alone replicate year after year. Hsu says the secret is that Mucker Capital is a “bootstrap fund supporting other bootstrap operations.”

The Valley

“VCs actually have no revenue. We have to bootstrap and be lean. If I can do it, then so can you.” Hsu says that being a VC is not just about fundraising, as choosing the right investment target can also be the key to success.

“The valley is where I grew up and so did my three partners. It is a unique community, like a different country and it has a different language. We are actually benchmarking against other companies in Silicon Valley and our ventures need to come out on top.”

Hsu says that his exposure to the start-up ecosystem has taught him exactly what a startup should look like, the payback, margins, and organizational structure.

“We help startups look like and act like Bay Area entrepreneurs. They have to iterate like Bay Area companies and be familiar with the sprint cycle and best practices for startups versus tech companies. Also, how to measure success and benchmark against competitors.”

Hsu says that many VCs can pass on a deal within the first 15 minutes. “If you don’t pass immediately you get overlooked. We try to train them to speak the right language and draw the right analogies for VCs. They make quick decisions. A yes make take one month and a no takes five minutes as they zone out and think to themselves, let us get off this call.”

Taiwan Startups

As for the Taiwan startup scene, Hsu believes it is in its infancy or toddler stage. “Taiwan, as we see it today, is better than LA in 2011 when Mucker started. But the past can’t predict the future. We can simply bend or change it one day at a time, or one company at a time.”

Hsu says he encourages all of the companies he works with to source engineering talent in Taiwan. He believes that writing code is the backbone of all startups and this skill isn’t simply the domain of Stanford graduates, as anyone can learn to code and build a website.

“The oxygen to build an ecosystem is quite good in Taiwan. With the right partner or VC, they can be guided to the right well or pond.” Hsu says the only problem is that Taiwanese business culture is adverse to risk, which may slow their evolution into the rapidly evolving age of the internet.

“My father is Taiwanese and is entrepreneurial. I learned risk-taking from him. I grew up in Taiwan 30 to 40 years ago when it had a technological revolution. You only need 0.1% of the world to spark a change. Success begets role models, and after a few generations, change takes place.”

Hsu encourages all business leaders to learn from their micro-failures, which can lead to micro-successes that can be stacked. He points to a number of Taiwanese firms which he has led, such as Gofreight, which provides freight forwarding services and has raised US$23 million in funding.

“I gave him Powerpoint decks to read and figures to peruse. Venture capital is very quantitative and one has to crunch numbers and see if it is an interesting investment or not interesting. This can be taught to all Taiwanese startups.”

Hsu encourages all aspiring startups to be international and think with a macroview.

“Don’t just build for Taiwan. Think of a global view to solve a global outcome that is attractive to VCs. Think globally beyond Taiwan. Taiwan is just one-tenth the population and business scale of the U.S.”

And with this insight, Hsu has led Mucker Capital to be one of the best-performing VCs outside the Bay Area in the last 10 years, an incredible achievement eagerly followed by many well-intentioned startups in Taiwan.