2 US carriers sink, 10,000 PLA troops die in 2026 war game over Taiwan: CSIS

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The results of a simulation by U.S. think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) predicts that although the U.S. and its allies would win a war with China over Taiwan, at least two carriers would be sunk, thousands of soldiers would die on all sides, and Taiwan's economy would be left "damaged."

On Monday (Jan. 9), CNN reported that an advanced copy of a CSIS paper titled “The First Battle of the Next War” predicted that a People's Liberation Army (PLA) invasion of Taiwan in 2026 would inflict heavy casualties on troops from the U.S., China, Japan, and Taiwan. Although it forecast that U.S.-led forces would emerge victorious, both the U.S. and Chinese militaries would suffer heavy losses.

By the end of the war, CSIS predicted that at least two U.S. aircraft carriers would have sunk to the bottom of the Pacific Ocean and the People's Liberation Army Navy would be in "shambles."

The results of the report are based on 24 war scenarios, which were run to answer the questions "would the (Chinese) invasion succeed and at what cost?" According to the report, the answers to these questions are "no and enormous."

The war games found that the U.S. Navy would lose two aircraft carriers and 10 to 20 large surface warships and 3,200 troops over the course of three weeks of fighting. However, China would also suffer heavily, with approximately 10,000 PLA soldiers dying in battle and 155 warplanes and 138 warships destroyed in combat.

Taiwan's military would also be "severely degraded" with an estimated 3,500 casualties and its entire fleet of 26 destroyers and frigates completely sunk. The Japan Self-Defense Forces could lose more than 100 fighters and 26 naval vessels.

The report emphasized that "There is no 'Ukraine model' for Taiwan." One of the three project leaders, Mark Cancian, was cited by the news agency as saying that once a war starts, it will be impossible to provide Taiwan with additional supplies: “Whatever the Taiwanese are going to fight the war with, they have to have that when the war begins.”

Therefore, the think tank concluded that the U.S. must provide as many weapons as soon as possible to help Taiwan adequately prepare for an attack by China. It recommended that both the U.S. and Taiwan fortify bases for Chinese missile attacks and shift to smaller "more survivable ships" and a greater number of less expensive fighter jets with a focus on quantity and survivability versus a focus on the first strike by China.