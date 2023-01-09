Alexa
Blackpink announces 2nd show in Taiwan

K-pop supergroup will hold 2nd show in Kaohsiung on March, tickets on sale Jan 12

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/09 16:38
Blackpink members pictured in poster for "Born Pink" world tour. (Blackpinkofficial.com image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With tickets for their first show in Taiwan selling out immediately, the South Korean K-pop girl group Blackpink has reportedly added a second performance in Kaohsiung City.

In August, Blackpink announced the details of its "Born Pink" world tour and the sole city in Taiwan on the list was Kaohsiung, where its March 18 show sold out immediately, leaving many Taiwanese fans disappointed. However, on Monday (Jan. 9), the band gave fans new hope by announcing a second performance in Kaohsiung on March 19.

The girl group's first performance in Kaohsiung is slated for 7:30 p.m. on March 18 at the Kaohsiung National Stadium. The second show will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the same venue.

Tickets range in price from NT$2,300 for balcony seats to NT$8,800 for "Born Pink Seats," the latter of which include a sound check party. Tickets will go on sale at 12 p.m. on Thursday (Jan. 12).

Blackpink was established by YG Entertainment in 2016 and consists of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa. The group catapulted to stardom with its hit single album "Square One" and by 2020 was labeled by Elle "the biggest girl group on the planet."

Their first full album, simply titled "The Album," released in 2020, debuted at number two on the billboard 200, setting the record for the highest first-week sales for a K-pop group's debut album and the biggest chart debut by an all-female group in over a decade. After two years without new material, the group is set to release its second studio album "Born Pink" in September and its new world tour goes by the same name.

"Shut Down," the first single from the album "Born Pink" has over 265 million plays on Spotify. It also made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Trending Songs list and the Global 200 chart.

The tour started in Seoul, South Korea on Oct. 15 and is currently scheduled to include 26 venues, including Kaohsiung on March 18 and 19. This represents the group's second time performing in Taiwan, with the first being a concert in Taipei in 2019.

For more information on the concern, please visit the Live Nation webpage for the Kaohsiung shows. To purchase tickets for the shows, please visit the tixCraft website.

Blackpink "Born Pink" world tour dates from 2022-2023. (Blackpink photo)
